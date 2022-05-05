Health committee hears about slight increase in COVID cases

EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Health Committee heard this week that COVID-19 numbers are starting to rise.
Attending the meeting from the Effingham County Health Department in person was its administrator, Jeff Workman. Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp attended via Zoom conference.
“Our numbers are starting to go up a little,” Feldkamp said. “It’s not a surprise to anyone. It is very similar to what’s going on in other locations, however, ours are going up a bit slower.”
She said only 25 people were tested last week, and Monday they tested 11 individuals in one day.
“We are starting to see people come to use our testing services,” she said.
She said the ECHD is seeing more people coming to get tested who are sick, rather than people just coming to get a test to attend some event.
Feldkamp said they are still administering vaccines.
Currently, the ECHD is giving vaccinations on a walk-in basis at the health department facilities at 901 West Virginia Avenue to the west of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Vaccinations are being given from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We did have another death (Sunday),” Feldkamp said. “So, we will continue to watch that as well.”
She said they are prepared for any surges that might come later this year.
Workman said they weren’t seeing the hospitalizations they were earlier in the pandemic.
“I think COVID is going to be around in some form for a long time,” he said.
“It’s so nice that we’re not talking so much about COVID,” Health Committee Vice Chairman Heather Mumma said.
“COVID has controlled your life for the last two years,” Committee Chairman Doug McCain said to Workman.
“The last two years have been pretty rough,” said Workman.
Mumma asked Workman if the ECHD still had a milk bank.
Five years ago, before COVID, the ECHD signed up to be milk bank.
“When women are breastfeeding and they have extra they can donate that milk,” he said.
When the health department reaches a certain amount of milk, it is shipped off to Indiana for processing. He said after Indiana processes the milk it is distributed to hospitals with premature infants and infants with dietary issues.
“People in this county can utilize it, correct?” Mumma asked Workman.
He said the milk has to be sent to Indiana first to be processed, then a doctor would have to request it from Indiana processing center. Workman said they only collect the milk at the ECHD and do not distribute the milk before it is processed.
In other news, Workman said the health department is currently applying for an Alzheimer’s grant.
“If we get the grant, we can help promote Alzheimer’s awareness,” he said.
He said the grant is for just two months, but there’s a possibility of allowing the ECHD to apply for a 12-month grant, depending upon what the health department can accomplish the first two months. Workman said the grants range from $20,000 to $30,000.
Workman said early detection can save an Alzheimer patient several thousands of dollars.
Mumma asked Workman who was writing the grants for the health department.
He said he and five personnel under him apply for grants for the Effingham County and Clay County health departments. Workman is also administrator for the Clay County Health Department.
Workman said Illinois Department of Public Health Interim Director Amaal Tokars came to Effingham for a visit in March.
“She came in on the train and stayed in Effingham,” Workman said.
He said she spent half a day in Effingham, visited Jasper County then came back to Effingham to spend the night.
“It was nice that she took the time to come down” to Effingham, said Workman.
He said the visit was very low-key because she wasn’t able to visit all of the health departments in the area.
