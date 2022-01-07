The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce took time Friday during its January edition of the First Friday luncheon to promote events planned this year.
Lucinda Hart, president and CEO of the organization, spotlighted the group’s many big events planned for 2022 in addition to reflecting on her first year in the organization. Mainstays such as the annual gala planned for Jan. 29 and the golf outing scheduled for May 20 will be joined by new events, along with a series of meetings designed to facilitate economic growth in Effingham County.
Hart said that her eight-month stint as the head of the Chamber has been a busy one because of events like the golf outing, EffingHAM-JAM and Hometown Christmas. While it hasn’t been a long time for her in Effingham, it has felt to her like an eternity with all kinds of events left and right.
“Officially, I’ve been here eight months (and) it seems like a lot longer than that,” Hart said. “We are a very active chamber and we do a lot — not only events like this, but a lot of programs and services.”
The Chamber will host a Skills/Trade Day on March 10 for area high school students. In a similar fashion to Manufacturing Day in the fall semester, this event enlists local high school juniors and seniors to go out and explore various vocational trades in an effort to better prepare future employees for the workforce.
A luncheon to honor women in business is planned for an undetermined date in March, with the chamber taking inspiration from the Downtown Effingham Business Group, who did a social function last year in a similar fashion.
Finally, the chamber plans to return to live, in-person job fairs, with an event scheduled for March 31. Two live job fairs are scheduled for 2022, with another pair remaining virtual like in 201.
All of these new events are slated to be done in conjunction with the events currently on the schedule for the year, as Hart said they didn’t drop any event off the schedule in order to fit the new events.
“It’s really a lot for us,” Hart said. “We’re not deleting any programs and services that we offer. When we looked at the calendar, it made sense for us to have these in March.”
The spring and early summer will provide a time for the Chamber and the Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance to begin planning sessions for their Community MAPPING project. Already having been postponed twice, the sessions are slated to kick off April 6 at Koerner Distributor, with dinner provided. A public meeting is planned for June 15 to detail the results. The two organizations are hopeful that they can actually get the project off the ground, after COVID led to the postponement of the sessions for two years.
“It’s a very fun, interactive process,” said Courtney Yockey, president of ERGA. “We’re really looking forward to good participation from the county as a whole.”
Plenty of people are looking forward to the organization’s annual gala later in the month and signs were already underway of preparation for the event, as people were graced with the presence of a life-sized horse sculpture. While the event will take on a cowboy theme — Black Ties and Boots — Hart claimed to have no involvement with the theming, despite her Texan background.
“A little disclaimer: I did not select it,” Hart laughed. “The committee wanted to do a little twist on, ‘Hey, you’re from Texas (and) we’re welcoming our new president!’ It’s the first official gala under my leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.