Hanfland takes the reigns at BCGS

Karen Hanfland thinks she has some pretty big shoes to fill.
She is taking the reigns as Beecher City Grade School principal. She replaces Rosa Milleville, who retired at the end of last school year. Milleville served in the Beecher City school district for 34 years, with 12 of those years as principal of the grade school.
“I’m following some footsteps that might be hard to fill,” Hanfland said. “She has been super helpful. She’s been really good to me. It sure makes the job a lot easier when you know you can ask questions and get help along the way.”
Hanfland is a 1991 graduate of Teutopolis High School, earned an associate degree in science from Lake Land College, graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1995 and an administrative degree in 2002. In 2013, Hanfland attended Greenville University to get a special education endorsement.
This year is her 24th working in the Beecher City School District. She started as a teacher’s aide in Shumway, then taught second grade for 10 years. After the Shumway grade school closed, Hanfland came to Beecher City Senior and Junior High to teach.
“I’ve had a lot of different jobs,” Hanfland said. “All in the same district.”
“This is a whole new job and a different environment,” Hanfland said. “This is a whole new ballgame.”
She said it was her first time working in the Beecher City Grade School after working at the Senior/Junior high school and Shumway.
“After all of these years, everything is new,” Hanfland said.
Hanfland is looking forward to her new responsibilities as principal jumping in even through a COVID-19 pandemic exists.
“It is a little unsettling,” Hanfland said. “To be honest, no body knows what to expect and that is hard.”
Hanfland said teachers by nature are planners.
“They like to have a plan,” Hanfland said. “And it is really hard to plan right now.”
“Because what happens today may change tomorrow,” Hanfland said. “We are going to try our best. Make the plans, but know it’s going to change.”
Hafland said safety is the priority and keeping everyone healthy. She estimates she will have close to 140 students at the grade school this year.
She thinks kids are flexible when it comes to dealing with issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are very responsive to what’s happening,” Hanfland said.
She said she hopes to carry on Milleville’s achievement of receiving an Exemplary school report card for the past two consecutive years. Hanfland credits Milleville and grade school teachers for their success.
“The staff here is phenomenal,” Hanfland said. “They know how to teach and they know their students.”
“I have big shoes to fill,” Hanfland said. “I’m going to set some high goals and encourage them (teachers). I can’t say it enough they are doing a fantastic job. It is all them. They deserve every bit of the credit.”
Hanfland said she prefers in-person teaching over remote learning.
In addition to COVID-19, the teacher shortage is another major concern she faces as a principal.
“I want to make sure our staff is as strong as it is now,” Hanfland said. “Technology is important and we need to work on improving technology. That is one thing remote learning has taught us.”
“It’s hard to get ahead of the curve,” Hanfland said. “And you have to keep your eye on what’s coming up.”
Hanfland lives with her husband Alan Hanfland and daughters Ellie, 19 and Sydney 16.
“I just want school to be warm, welcoming place,” Hanfland said.
