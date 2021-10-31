EFFINGHAM — A cloudy sky and cool 50-degree temperature didn’t chase away a large crowd Sunday afternoon from attending the 2021 Sunrise Rotary Club Halloween Parade.
Many floats and walking groups were decked out in this year’s theme “Favorite Game Show.”
Long-time organizer of the parade, Nathan Earnest, said there were 75 units in Sunday’s parade along with seven bands making their way through the streets of Effingham. The event was canceled last year due to COVID.
“The sun was out this morning then the clouds and wind picked up,” Earnest said. “Hopefully, all of the floats stay intact.”
Bob Hecht portrayed “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey on the Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota float.
“We have participated in this parade for many, many years,” Hecht said. “We love it and it’s a lot of fun.”
Jerry Hecht and Jim Hecht posed as “The Price Is Right” contestants while Mary Burrell was emulating the wheel from the showcase showdown and Lori Worman played one of the prize presenters. Bob Hecht credited Tammy Lakin for organizing the float.
“Everybody gets in and participates,” Lakin said. “We had meetings to talk about the things we wanted to do for the float.”
Pastor Mike Burdick of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham played the role of game show host on a float put together by the youth board.
“Instead of ‘Family Feud’ we call our float ‘Family Faith,’” Burdick said. “We survey church members.”
He said answers to the questions he was giving on the float during the parade were based on responses from church members rather than audience members.
“The kids did an excellent job with the float,” he said.
Thirty people traveled with the float through the parade.
“We are just trying to share the fun of both the congregation and little bit of the good news of Jesus,” Burdick said.
The Effingham County EARS organization didn’t have a float but had a group walking dogs available for adoption. EARS President Beth Clough said there were 12 people representing the organization in the parade. The theme of their group was “Don’t Put Your Pets in JEOPARDY! Spay, Neuter and Microchip.”
This is the organization’s ninth year participating in the parade.
“We’ve been officially a nonprofit organization since 2011,” Clough said.
Dave Budde, EMA coordinator for the City of Effingham, drove a special vehicle in this year’s parade — a 1948 Ford F1 panel truck used by the Effingham Fire Department during the St. Anthony Hospital fire in April of 1949. The panel truck was purchased last week by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Jim Wolters, who is a retired part-time Effingham firefighter, said the vehicle was purchased by the City of Effingham in 1948 from Laue Motor Company. The truck was traded in by the city and the American Legion purchased it and donated the truck to the Dieterich Fire Protection District. The truck was then owned by Denzel Legg from 1975 to 1998, when it was sold to Paul Mckillip. The ERVFA purchased the vehicle Tuesday from Mckillip.
Ryan and Kayla Althoff brought their sons, Blaine and Mason, along with Caroline Field.
“I enjoy seeing the princesses on their convertibles,” Mason Althoff said.
Derek and Andrea Storm brought their children, 5-year-old Lila and 3-year-old Everett, to the parade, along with grandmother Katie Duncan.
“I like to watch the kids having fun,” Derek Storm said.
When asked what she liked most about the parade, Lila Storm said, “Getting candy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.