State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, is running to represent a newly redrawn district that encompasses western portions of Effingham County. The new 107th District in the Illinois House includes the cities of Effingham and Altamont.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, currently represents those portions of Effingham County. His home is now in the new 110th District, which includes St. Elmo, Brownstown and Vandalia. He has not announced if he’ll run in that district.
Halbrook promised to focus on reforming Illinois government and protecting his constituents’ rights.
Halbrook’s new district contains much of the southern portion of his current 102nd District, which stretches along Interstate 57 south of Champaign-Urbana and moves eastward toward Paris and the Indiana border. The new district includes a part of southern Decatur in Macon County, moving southward toward Shelby, Christian and Moultrie counties in addition to parts of Montgomery, Effingham and Cumberland counties. It includes areas now represented by Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur. But Caulkins has opted to run in the 88th district, northeast of Decatur.
Halbrook has placed a big priority on making changes to state policy on taxes, pensions, ethics and spending, with a promise of working to lower taxes and create more jobs. In an interview this week, he said the legislature has not done what it needs to do to provide relief to taxpayers across the state and in his new district.
“We need to start dealing with meaningful property tax relief,” Halbrook said. “That’s the No. 1 issue (for) a lot of folks who are moving to other states — property taxes are dramatically different in other states.”
Before they can work on people’s property taxes, Halbrook believes that a long-awaited fix needs to happen to the state’s pension system. He believes the voters should approve a new constitutional amendment allowing the General Assembly to take action on the issue.
“In my view, the pension question needs to go before the voters and let (them) decide,” Halbrook said.
Halbrook is also looking to address ethics issues, feeling that adjustments made in September to the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act didn’t go far enough to address unethical behavior both in and out of office. He’s looking to keep the power on for local municipalities, criticizing the recently enacted Clean Energy Jobs Act for closing coal-fired power plants and potentially creating higher energy costs.
He’s also seeking to protect people’s ability to opt out of vaccination requirements following revisions to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, in addition to restoring parental notification for minors seeking to get an abortion in Illinois and refocusing education in Illinois toward math, reading and science.
While the economy, taxes and social issues are important to much of Halbrook’s constituents, he said one issue topped them all: concealed carry renewal. He’s heard from many people about their issues getting their licenses renewed properly, with some people waiting up to two years in order to get it restored.
“They believe — and I agree — that their constitutional rights are being violated,” Halbrook said. “What other constitutional right do you have to pay for and fill out an application for and let some agency decide whether you can exercise that?”
Halbrook has seen some progress on that, with wait times becoming a little bit shorter and fewer calls coming into his office with concern about their licenses. He and others still remain concerned about delays and what it means for local gun owners.
“It’s getting better,” Halbrook said. “We still get several (complaints) every week.”
When State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, announced on Nov. 4 that he would be running in the new 54th District, Halbrook was at his left, delivering a full-throated endorsement of his counterpart. Wednesday, McClure reciprocated, saying legislators like Halbrook are needed at what he called a “breaking point” in the state’s history.
“Brad and I work well together,” McClure said. “He’s a leader in the House. He’s a conservative, intelligent, hardworking, and we have to keep him in Springfield. Without leaders that can stick up for all of us, we’re in deep trouble and Brad sticks up for all of us.”
Halbrook and his fellow Republicans are still behind the eight-ball when it comes to political power, facing super-minorities in both chambers and Democrats in charge of all cabinet positions and the governorship. However, he sees opportunity for Republicans frustrated with national and state Democrats and in the currently developing governor’s race, in which four candidates — Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, former Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and businessmen Gary Rabine and Jesse Sullivan — are positioning themselves as the best candidate to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“It’s always been proven that there’s a shift from the party in power and that’ll happen (in 2022),” Halbrook said. “How that plays out and manifests itself in Illinois will depend on how many candidates are in the races.
“I feel good about (the governor’s race). I feel good about the number of candidates that we have. We’re going to have a very robust and vibrant discussion this winter through the spring. We have people from all over the state of all different backgrounds. Again, I think it’s going to lead to a robust and vibrant discussion about the issues.”
With a month to go before official candidate filing begins for the 2022 election, no candidates have put themselves against Halbrook on either side. He is likely to win his seat, as the new 107th is a strongly Republican district and is appreciative of the time that he’s spent with people in his new district discussing issues and solutions to the state’s many issues.
“It’s been great so far,” Halbrook said. “We’ve talked about the issues; they’re complex (but) I think they’re solvable. Our No. 1 goal is to deliver quality constituent services because of the complexity of state government. I think we’ve done that and we want to continue to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.