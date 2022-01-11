A Shelby County jury on Tuesday returned two guilty verdicts against Jon R. Miller on charges of Aggravated Battery to two Correctional Institution Employees, resulting in bodily harm, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
The jury deliberated 15 minutes before returning its unanimous verdict.
Miller was an inmate in the Shelby County Jail on Aug. 3, 2021, and became angry when two corrections officers, one male and one female, attempted to relocate him to a different cell, Kroncke said.
He refused entry to the cell, blocked the door with his leg, and repeatedly struck and kicked the officers, Kroncke said. During the attack, the male corrections officer’s glasses were knocked from his face and broken, his nose was bloodied, he received a cut lip requiring liquid stitches, and he suffered a brain bleed, Kroncke said.
Jail surveillance footage showed the female officer repeatedly struck in the head and face, Kroncke said. The final strike to the female corrections officer was a punch to her face that knocked her backwards and to the floor, out of the camera’s view, Kroncke said.
Miller was ultimately subdued and physically restrained when sheriff’s deputies and other jail personnel responded to the violent and unprovoked attack, Kroncke said.
Both injured officers received hospital care as a result of the injuries they sustained. The male officer was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment. Both officers were unable to immediately return to work as a result of their injuries.
Miller’s $200,000 bond was revoked after the jury returned its verdicts. He will remain in the custody of the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing hearing on March 21.
He faces a potential sentence of probation to three 14 years in prison.
