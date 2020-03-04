An Effingham man has pleaded guilty to the charge of patronizing a minor engaged in prostitution.

Robert R. Davis, 53, entered the plea to the Class 3 felony in Effingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Judge Allan Lolie conditionally released Davis on a $25,000 recognizance bond, with conditions that he have no contact with the victim and a pre-sentencing investigation and sex offender evaluations were ordered.

The victim in the case is 17. A sentencing hearing was set for June 4 at 11 a.m.

Crystal Reed can be reached at crystal.reed@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 131

Tags

Recommended for you