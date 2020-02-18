An Effingham man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the burglary of Faith Lutheran Church in Shumway.
As part of a plea deal, Alexander Phillips pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, while a count of burglary to a place of worship, a Class 1 felony, was dismissed.
Phillips was charged in the burglary of a safe from Faith Lutheran Church in Shumway in September of 2018. A result of the plea, 10 other minor charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with two years mandatory supervised release, $100 fine and assessment, restitution of $429 and was told not to enter Faith Lutheran Church.
He was given credit for 41 days already served in custody and was given pretrial credit so he does not owe on the fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.