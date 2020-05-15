An Effingham man pleaded guilty Friday to an aggrvated domestic battery charge involving a child.
William N. Ruholl, 36, pleaded guilty to the Class 2 felony as part of a negotiated plea agreement between his attorney Walter Lookofsky and Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler.
Kibler said the Department of Child and Family services and the victim's biological mother approved the agreement as well.
Ruholl was sentenced to four years of probation and 122 days in the Effingham County Jail; however, Ruholl received credit for those 122 days and was released Friday.
Ruholl must attend counseling and anger management counseling, abstain from drug and alcohol use and be subject to random testing. He cannot have unsupervised visitation with children under 12 years old, no contact with the victim and must register with the state's Crimes Against Children unit.
Ruholl must also pay court and probation fees at a total of $2,199. He is due back in court on July 31 at 9 a.m. for financial review.
According to testimony previously presented in court, police responded to Ruholl's Effingham apartment after receiving reports of a neighbor hearing a man yelling, a smacking sound and then a child crying.
Upon arrival, police observed multiple injuries to a child at Ruholl’s residence, including bruising and welts to the child’s face, neck, chest, arms, stomach and back. A medical examination of the child later found marks on the child’s buttocks as well.
Child Advocacy Center professionals subsequently interviewed the injured child and another child in the household, who indicated that Ruholl had left markings on the child’s face and buttocks. Ruholl later admitted to the offense.
