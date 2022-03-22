Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on March 21, Thomas M. Miller, 21, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death and one count of Possession of a Converted Vehicle in relation to the murder of Sherry D. Hubbartt, 72, of Shelbyville.
Miller faces a maximum 24 years in prison, an extended sentencing range, because the victim was 60 years of age or older at the time of the commission of the offenses.
Miller was charged with concealing the death of Hubbartt, knowing that she had died by homicidal means, by placing her corpse in a closet and covering it with a blanket, a Class 3 Felony with an extended sentencing range of two to 10 years in prison.
Miller was also charged with the possession of Hubbartt’s 2009 Chevrolet Impala, a Class 2 Felony, with an extended sentencing range of three to 14 years in prison. Sentences on each offense, by statute, must be served consecutively.
Clayton Anderson, Hubbartt’s grandson, confessed to her murder and is serving a life sentence. He is currently housed at Menard Correctional Center.
Miller will be sentenced on May 23 at 1:15 p.m. in Shelby County.
