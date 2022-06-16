EFFINGHAM — Excessive heat Wednesday didn’t scare away the dedicated members of the local law enforcement community, spectators and volunteers from participating in the “Guardians of the Flame” Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
Members of the Illinois State Police, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Police Department gathered to show their support to the Effingham County Lightning Special Olympics team, which carried the Special Olympic torch through downtown Effingham.
Effingham County Lightning Head Coach Tina Bean and Assistant Coach Nancy Stead are leading the team bound for state competition this weekend.
“They carry the torch all over the state,” Bean said.
The torch that traveled through Effingham County is one of several legs the torch makes throughout the state before completing its final leg at the 2022 Special Olympics Summer Games in Bloomington-Normal June 17-19.
“Friday when we are in Bloomington, the police officers will carry in the torch for the opening ceremonies,” Bean said. “We can’t thank local law enforcement enough for their continued support.”
“We feel honored that they are letting us be part of this because they do a lot of work for Special Olympics,” Stead said. “All of the money they raise helps our athletes.”
“We have 23 team members here today,” Bean said. “We’ll be taking 13 to the state track and field competition in Bloomington on Friday.”
Andy Rath, of Illinois State Police District 12, serves as the local Special Olympics liaison officer.
“We will run up Route 45 to just past Lake Land College (Mattoon) to the McDonald’s,” Rath said. “We have nine volunteer runners today and three volunteers helping.”
Volunteer runners would run with the Effingham County Lightning Special Olympics team at first and the Coles County Special Olympics athletes when they get to Neoga, then continue their run to Mattoon.
“Each participant has the opportunity to hold the torch – and the smile it brings to their face is what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s a special day for them and a good cause.”
He said two Illinois State Police District 12 Motorcycle Patrol officers, Nathan Zerrusen and Mike Viverito, would be leading the runners for traffic control while he was in an air-conditioned van donated specifically for the run by Livin’ It Up Transportation of Altamont behind the runners.
“I will run a couple of miles,” said Rath.
There were a few adjustments due to the extreme heat. Rath said, at a minimum, one person is required to be holding the torch and running while the remaining runners were in an air-conditioned vehicle waiting for their turn to run.
“We’ll obviously be giving people breaks,” Rath said of the run. “I think we might be stopping a little more than in past years. Usually, it’s three pit stops, but today due to the heat it might be a little different. You can run as long as you want or as short as you want – but, every little thing helps.”
Rath said it helps to have marathon runners participating in the event.
“We would like to get more volunteer runners next year,” he said.
He said volunteer runners do not have to be associated with a law enforcement agency.
“Anybody can run,” said Rath.
Three runners at Wednesday morning’s run were veteran torch runners from ISP District 12 Calvin Smith and Amanda Jenkins and Effingham Police Department Telecommunicator Charity Higgs.
This is the seventh year for Smith, fifth year for Jenkins and second year for Higgs.
“It’s for a good cause and I like to run,” Higgs said. “I run in the Lake Sara Dam run too.”
She has been participating in the Lake Sara Dam Run that also benefits Special Olympics for six years. Higgs was recently named Employee of the Year by the City of Effingham.
Ron Will volunteered his time Wednesday morning for the torch run. Will retired as a sergeant from Illinois State Police in 2017. He was ISP District 12 liaison officer for Special Olympics for several years before his retirement. Will currently works part-time for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a big deal. It really is. When they gather like this, it’s wonderful to see and they are so appreciative,” Will said. “It’s all about the athletes.”
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland has participated in the torch run start for the past 22 years.
“This is a long-standing tradition of how law enforcement can really have teamwork and work with the Special Olympics,” McFarland said, adding he has never ran all of the way to Mattoon.
For more information about Special Olympics Illinois visit website soill.org.
