Runovers caused by falls from tractors and trailing equipment are one of the most common forms of unintentional injuries that happen on the farm or ranch. Many of these lead to serious injury and death.
Falls from farm machinery are particularly common for the older farmer and children.
Falls from machinery can be prevented by adopting these basic practices.
• Wear shoes and boots with slip-resistant soles and heels.
• Keep platforms, foot-plates and steps clear of mud, snow, manure or other debris.
• Before moving, check the tractor and trailing equipment to see that no one has climbed aboard without your knowledge.
• Remove tools or other items that may cause a tripping hazard from the operator platform.
• Don’t use working farm equipment as a place to baby-sit children. Arrange for proper childcare.
• Never allow anyone to ride on the drawbar or towed machinery.
• Insist that no one ride on farm equipment except those required for its operation, instruction, or diagnostics.
• Reduce speed on rough, uneven or hilly ground.
• Watch for obstacles.
• Wait for the tractor to stop before getting off. Set brakes and step down using handholds or rails. No one should jump off a moving tractor.
• Whenever possible, equip tractors with a Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) cab. They are more comfortable, give overhead protection, and prevent falls from tractors.
Inspection
• Are shoes or boots in good condition with non-slip soles?
• Are platforms and steps free of debris?
• Are tools or other items removed from operator platform?
• Is the cab equipped with a Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS)?
Information supplied by the National Safety Council’s Agricultural Division, the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) – www.necasag.org
