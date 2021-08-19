EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Board approved this week dividing the south conference room on the first floor of the Effingham County Office Building into a workstation and interview room for the Sheriff’s Office, pending approval of an Illinois Department of Commerce Site Improvement grant.
Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel asked the board to reconsider its decision. Currently, the south conference room is used by the County Clerk’s Office for early voting during elections.
“I do not want that room closed up because I use that room,” Hirtzel said during Monday’s meeting. “I told (Sheriff Paul Kuhns) I would not be in favor of closing that room and giving it to him.”
Hirtzel said the room works well for giving early voters easy access to voting on the first floor of the Effingham County Office Building, but added it’s “not ideal because it isn’t as large as it ought to be.”
Hirtzel said if a wall is put in the room, which isn’t large enough in the first place, it would cut down the room for voting and not allow for separate entryways like it has now. He said during the presidential election, 6,000 people used the room to vote.
“We had people out the building and down the sidewalk,” Hirtzel said.
He said they could use the north classroom across the hall for voting, but they already use the room as a staging area for election equipment a week before the election. The election equipment is normally stored in the basement of the office building.
“It has to be moved to the first floor before, so we can deliver it out of the building to the 27 polling places around the county for our 37 precincts,” he said. “Some of those can’t be delivered before Election Day on Tuesday.”
“I really don’t think we should close up any more space on the first floor,” Hirtzel said. “What are we going to do if we have an elevator problem again?”
The County Clerk’s Office is located on the second floor.
Hirtzel said one solution would be getting back the office space they lost on the third floor.
“That was completely unnecessary to give that room to (former) Congressman Shimkus, and now we lost two more rooms,” Hirtzel said.
Kuhns said Thursday he needs the extra space for safety reasons. Currently, the sheriff’s office is using one small multipurpose room that has space for only one workstation and is used as a break room, for interrogations, taking public complaints, processing evidence and a bulletin board for sensitive information.
“Right now we are eating and processing evidence on the same table and it shouldn’t have to be that way,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns said taking half of the space from the south conference room would expand the secure area of the sheriff’s office, creating a larger room dedicated solely to evidence processing, interrogations, additional workstations and a secure area to display sensitive information. Also, the expanded secure area would include an office that currently sits outside of the secured area.
“I agree with Kerry, I wish we could make more room, but we can’t,” said Kuhns.
“We are all on the same team here. I think we can work this out,” he said.
Meanwhile, the board approved a resolution Monday afternoon giving the green light for the county to pursue three Illinois Department of Transportation Rebuild Illinois grants. The grants would be used to buy land and build a maintenance facility for public transportation on a seven-acre plot currently owned by the City of Effingham, leaving room for future expansion.
Effingham County Program Compliance and Oversight Monitor for Public Transportation Phil Toops presented the proposed project to committee members of the Tax and Finance Committee last week that includes a 27,000-square-foot facility with three maintenance bays, office space for dispatch services, a training area and a bus barn that can hold up to 10 to 12 buses.
He said the grants they are applying for include one exceeding $2.2 million that would cover the cost of the building and land purchase; one for $67,500 for maintenance and equipment; and funding for a maintenance service truck, four 14-passenger cutaways and one 121-passenger bus for $414,205.
Toops said the money would come from the Illinois Department of Transportation Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan that is earmarked specifically for public transportation.
“Once it’s built, the property becomes the county’s. The money comes from the state so there is no cost to the county,” Toops said.
Toops said if the grants are approved it would take approximately three years to complete the project. He said the project would create five to 10 county jobs, some part-time.
“Currently, our target location is on Raney Street in the Industrial Park,” Toops said. “I feel this would be an asset to the county.”
CEFS is currently under contract to operate the transportation vehicles.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the closure of the county parking lot north of the county building and the Effingham County Museum parking lot from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, for Corvette Welcomefest.
• Approved an extension of ag area in Bishop Township to 2026.
• Approved the 2022 Effingham County holiday schedule.
• Approved an agreement between the county and South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission for reporting of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Approved a contract with Localgov regarding short-term rental/lodging tax. Localgov would seek owners of vacation rental homes and bed and breakfasts who are not paying hotel/motel tax in the county. The company goes out in the country, locates the properties that qualify, contacts the organization such as VRBO and Airbnb, and arranges with them to collect the tax.
• Approved an ordinance to decrease the quorum from six to five for county board and committees of the whole meetings without committee recommendation.
- Appointed to Ambulance Oversight Committee Ron Will for a term Sept. 1, 2021-Aug. 31, 2023; Island Grove Drainage District, Joe C. Niemerg, Sept. 7, 2021-Sept. 2, 2024; Lucas Township Drainage District, Troy Traub, Sept. 7, 2021-Sept. 2, 2024; South Island Drainage District, Dennis Niemerg, Sept. 7. 2021-Sept. 2, 2024; St. Francis Township Drainage District, Steve Borries, Sept. 9, 2021-Sept. 2, 2004.
