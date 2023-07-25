Anyone in the area looking for help getting started in the pursuit of their professional or educational goals can get it this weekend in Shumway.
For the first time, Enduring Freedom Ministries is hosting a “Dress for Success” event in partnership with Promoting a Vision for Effingham County (PAVE) as the two groups team up to give residents the tools they need to get the job they want, advance their career or further their education – all for free.
“This is our first year doing it, so we’re gonna learn as we go,” said Enduring Freedom Ministries Director Vickie Kight.
The event will be Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway, and anyone is welcome to attend.
“I think we’re wanting to help maybe those that are in drug court or those that maybe have been at a minimum wage job in which they’re not happy,” Kight said. “They want to change it up, do something different. They just need the tools to make it happen.”
Kight said the idea for the event came about during an Effingham County Chamber meeting when she began talking with a woman there who was brought in to help promote the county.
“We decided this would be a good fit for us, so we started working with PAVE and the chamber,” she said. “And now we have ‘Dress for Success’ happening.”
According to Kight, the event is meant to help lift some of the barriers folks face as they search for employment or pursue a higher education, particularly parents, considering the county’s ongoing affordable child care shortage.
“We’re gonna have Crisis Nursery there to give them the information that they can watch their kids while they go on job interviews and such for free,” she said.
There will also be a bounce house and crafts available at the event, which she said will help keep the children there entertained while parents get the assistance and information they need.
The event offers residents more than just a pair of formal clothes suitable for job interviews or the workplace. It also includes stylists who will help individuals find and put together the outfit and overall look that best suits them.
“We don’t just want them to just go in and grab a bunch of stuff and leave,” Kight said. “We want them to be able to try it on, get the right fit, get the right look.”
There will also be groups at the event who will help attendees develop a resume and conduct mock interviews, and Kight said there will be representatives from Lake Land College to speak with anyone interested in furthering their education.
“So, they’ll be able to leave with a resume,” she said.
Kight said everyone attending the event will receive a health and beauty bag, and a raffle will be held during the event as well.
“We’re going to have drawings every half hour, so they can be a part of that too,” she said.
Kight said anyone interested in signing up to attend the event or volunteering can call her at 217-240-0059, and any donations can be brought to Enduring Freedom Ministries at 304 South West St. in Shumway.
She said the best times to drop off donations through Thursday are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
