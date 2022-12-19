EFFINGHAM — For those waiting until the last minute to wrap gifts for the holidays, the Chub Club Cancer Care Team is again there to help.
Ahead of Christmas, the team is hosting its gift-wrapping fundraiser at the Village Square Mall in Effingham. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward local cancer patients.
The group began working with Relay for Life but didn’t like that a significant amount of the money they raised wasn’t going back into the local community, according to Chub Club member Tina Moore.
That is what led to the team’s current formation, and for the past decade the team has been hosting fundraisers like holiday gift wrapping to support their cause.
“We give to Crossroads Cancer Center three or four times a year for patients there,” Moore said.
Additionally, the Chub Club Cancer Care Team helps local families around the holidays.
“We always adopt a couple families at Christmas from the cancer center and buy gifts for them,” Moore said.
The idea to do a gift-wrapping fundraiser came about a couple years after the team was first established.
“Nobody was doing it, and I like to wrap presents,” Moore said. “And it was a hit and we’ve been here every year.”
Instead of having people pay for each present they bring to be wrapped, the team only takes freewill donations, so nobody is pressured to give any particular amount.
Moore often has little time to waste as she wraps gifts, especially as Christmas nears.
She said she enjoys gift wrapping most when she isn’t in a rush to get gifts back to the people who brought them.
“I like when people leave their stuff and I get to do the fancy bows and stuff,” Moore said.
As she wrapped gifts Sunday, Moore was accompanied by her mother, Sandy Henderson, and a new addition to the team, Dianna Miller.
Sunday was a relatively calm day for the team, but Moore expects more gifts to come in to be wrapped as Christmas Eve approaches. It’s often the men who wait until the last minute to get their gifts wrapped, according to Moore.
“Christmas Eve is usually our busiest day, with men,” she said.
Moore said the gift-wrapping fundraiser has become somewhat of an annual tradition for people who continue to come back every year.
“We have people that come back every year just because they like what we’re doing. They like giving to cancer patients,” she said.
Over the years, Moore has wrapped some interesting gifts that at times proved challenging, like skis. She also had to get creative when one person brought a large toy combine for her to wrap.
“He brought me a great, big, huge combine from Rural King,” Moore said. “I took boxes and fabricated a box to cover it so we could cover it in wrapping paper.”
Although she loves wrapping gifts, Moore said her favorite thing about helping with the fundraiser every year is helping local cancer patients.
“And our repeat people that come back every year that we get to talk to,” she said of gift givers with presents to wrap.
The group’s other major fundraiser is in Kinmundy, where they sell a number of things to raise money.
“We sell sliced caramel apples, candy corn, peanuts and puppy chow,” Moore said.
Moore said that fundraiser and the gift wrapping raise an average of $5,000 per year.
The Chub Club Cancer Care Team also hosts scrapbook and craft days in July and February at the Altamont Christian Church. Moore said the event includes scrapbooking, crafts and food.
Holiday gift wrapping will still be available at the Effingham Village Square Mall through Christmas Eve. Gift wrapping will continue Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. The hours for gift wrapping on Christmas Eve start at 10 a.m. but it is currently unclear when gift wrapping will end that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.