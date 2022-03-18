FLORA – A not-for-profit group is renovating a former movie theater to create a performing arts center in downtown Flora.
The Nostalgia a 501c3 organization is renovating the old Town Theater into a venue for plays, performances and a variety of activities.
“The City of Flora is trying to restore the downtown area and the people who owned the theater weren’t utilizing the building anymore,” Stacey Earlyewine said.
Earlyewine said the former owners couldn’t find anyone to buy the building, but were interested in donating it to a not-for-profit organization.
“I told her I would take it,” said Earlyewine.
This left Earlyewine with the quest of starting a 501c3 organization. Her husband, Jim Earlyewine, said he found out that in Illinois, if someone donates a building to a 501c3 they let you write off 100% of the appraised value of the building as a tax deductible contribution.
Stacey and Jim then called upon Beth Cooper to help them. Cooper had experience setting up a not-for-profit organization for a group of local quilters called the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild.
“She told us it was not that hard of a process,” Jim Earlyewine said. “So, Beth and Stacey started our own process of starting a 501c3.”
After starting the 501c3, they had the Town Theater building appraised.
“We started this at the end of 2020,” Jim Earlyewine said. “It took a while for everything to pan out, which was OK because I wasn’t ready and I didn’t have the time. I just retired from North American Lighting in October of last year.”
Retirement gave him more time to focus on the theater project.
“We acquired the building in mid-December of last year,” said Jim Earlyewine. “The minute they gave us the keys we started demolition.”
“When we got this building it was split into two rooms,” said Beth Cooper, the secretary for Nostalgia. “Half to watch movies in and the other was all storage. We tore the wall down that separated it and opened it all up into one big room like it was originally.”
Jim Earlyewine said when they got the building it came with a load of lumber. One of their first projects after opening up the room was to expand the stage area that was only about 5 feet deep.
“We added about 14 feet onto the front of the original stage,” he said. “It’s 55 feet wide at the widest point and tapers back to about 32 feet.”
“We want to have live performances and need the extra space,” Stacey Earlyewine said.
Since the top priority of the group is to create a live performance venue they are not investing in a large movie screen.
“We plan to do live performing arts, dinner theater, comedians, live music, youth theater, murder mysteries and we would also like to rent it out for class reunions and weddings,” Stacey Earlyewine said.
Rather than having theater seating the open area of the theater with have a solid, even floor for tables and chairs depending upon the type of performance. The upper balcony level of the theater is being transformed into a VIP seating section, which they plan to name the Center Stage Lounge.
John Casolari and Matt Lovett are just a few of the devoted workers who have volunteered their time on the theater project.
“He’s been in here every day,” Jim Earlyewine said about Casolari.
“It’s my pleasure to help,” Casolari said.
Matt Lovett is rehabbing the old marquee that is now removed from the building. Lovett is repainting the marquee and plans to restore it with lights when he gets finished. Lovett who is an aircraft mechanic is utilizing a small portion of a hangar at the Flora Municipal Airport for the marquee project.
“I’m getting on all of the blemishes off of it,” Lovett said.
There are several panels of the marquee stacked in the hangar that need to be prepared for repainting.
“I’m excited about the marquee,” Stacey Earlyewine said. “When he is finished it will be the first time it has been full lighted since the 80s.”
She said is optimistic about raising enough money to get their theater organization off the ground.
“All the money that is generated after sustaining our own expenses is going back into the community,” Stacey Earlyewine said.
Serving on The Nostalgia board of directors are Stacey Earlyewine, president, Jim Earlyewine, vice president, Beth Cooper, secretary and Amy Allen, treasurer.
The Nostalgia organization has a Facebook page and donations can be made by clicking on the blue button marked “Shop on Website”: facebook.com/NostalgiaTheaterCompanyofFloraIllinois
