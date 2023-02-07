TEUTOPOLIS — Despite being unable to make the trip to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to the men and women of the United States military — like himself — a Teutopolis resident and Air Force veteran on Tuesday finally got to experience what has been a long-awaited Honor Flight.
Larry Niemerg, 76, grew up in Effingham, where he attended St. Anthony High School. Beginning in 1966, Airman First Class Niemerg served in the United States Air Force until being honorably discharged in 1970 while he was stationed near Lubbock, Texas. He was stationed at the Tan Son Nhut Air Force Base near Saigon during the Vietnam War, where his primary duty was aircraft maintenance.
After leaving the military, Larry attended Texas Tech University and graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in finance.
Niemerg said one of his reasons for returning to the Effingham area after serving and attending college was to take care of his father, who was sick at the time. Before retiring in 2006, he worked for ADM Animal Nutrition.
Niemerg and his wife used to live in Effingham, but they now live in Teutopolis in a home that was designed to be wheelchair accessible to make it easier for Larry to get around the house.
Larry had been called to take part in Honor Flights twice. The first time he was in the hospital, and now, struggling with Parkinson’s disease, such a lengthy trip could be exhausting and negatively impact his health.
“I wanted him to go, but I knew that’s a big day,” wife Marsha Niemerg said.
It was when she spoke with Steve Wheeler of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight that she learned about the "no-flight" Honor Flight that Land of Lincoln Honor Flight offers.
“And it just kind of snowballed after that,” Marsha said.
Since Marsha’s conversation with Wheeler, Larry’s friends, family, fellow veterans, neighbors and former classmates began to hear about the at-home Honor Flight and decided to get involved.
Wheeler, the veteran coordinator for Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, said he began developing the no-flight Honor Flight for veterans about two years ago, when he grew tired of hearing about veterans who were unable to make the flight despite their dedicated service "saving the world."
“So I decided that if they’re not going to come to us, we’re going to go to them,” Wheeler said. “We do this for any veteran that has the need.”
The no-flight Honor Flight takes veterans like Niemerg through the entirety of the trip via projected footage documenting the journey. The footage was displayed in Larry and Marsha Niemerg's living room for all to see.
“This video is from when we arrive at the airport in the morning to when we get back about 9:30 that night and go through the ceremonies then as we return, and we hit every sight, every memorial in between,” Wheeler said. “You’re going to have a full day Larry without even having to leave your living room.”
The Honor Flight program has grown over the years, and according to Wheeler, nearly 500 veterans will be taking the flight with Land of Lincoln Honor Flight this year alone.
“We’re putting 183 people on per flight,” Wheeler said.
Joan Bortolon, the president of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, thanked Larry for his service.
“On behalf of every United States citizen who cherishes the freedom that you fought to protect, Land of Lincoln Honor Club Board of Directors thanks you for a lifetime of citizen commitment and patriotism,” Bortolon said.
After the presentation, Larry Niemerg reflected on the experience.
Niemerg said he particularly enjoyed the sections of the video that showed the Vietnam War memorial and the changing of the guard in Washington, D.C.
“It was very inspiring,” he said.
He also said he was happy to see the large group of friends, family and neighbors who all came to honor and support him on such a significant day.
Marsha sat beside her husband in their living room throughout the Honor Flight experience Tuesday.
She was thrilled with the support Larry has gotten from the residents of Teutopolis, which included neighbors setting up a long line of small American flags surrounding the Niemergs' residence, as well as a massive American Flag, which hung from a crane by Double D Signs.
“It’s just such a good community,” she said.
Reflecting on his time in the military after the Honor Flight presentation, Niemerg fondly recalled his parents' reaction when they first discovered he had returned to the United States after he called them at 3 a.m. to share the good news, and ask for a ride home from the bus station.
“They were stunned,” Larry said. “It was a total surprise.”
Sandy Walthes of Visiting Angels of Effingham attended the Honor Flight experience. She’s known Larry for about three years, and was excited to be a part of his special day.
“I really enjoy taking care of him,” Walthes said.
Justin Hope of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs works with Larry through the VA’s Home Based Primary Care Program. Hope was impressed by the experience Land of Lincoln Honor Flight presented and the amount of people who were at the Niemerg residence Tuesday.
“It’s amazing to see so many people turn out,” Hope said. “It’s awesome. We feel bad that he didn’t get to go on the flight, but this is a wonderful opportunity.”
Also among those in attendance were Larry’s three children and his sister, who traveled from Naperville.
Larry received several items during the Honor Flight experience.
He was given a flight cap, a United States Department of Veterans Affairs pin, and a mailbag filled with letters from friends and family as well as other small gifts.
