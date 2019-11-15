A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for the new Teutopolis Banquet Hall to be built on the same grounds as the previous banquet hall.
According to John Bushur, one of the directors of the Columbus Building Association, the old banquet hall has been torn down and they are waiting on AKRA Builders to start the foundation in the next few weeks.
Bushur said that the new Teutopolis Banquet Hall will be more modern, featuring a divided big room in the back, a room off to the side of the bar for private parties and a covered patio for parties as well.
“We made it a little bit larger because of the need for storage and we wanted to have an outdoor patio,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Knights of Columbus established KaCey’s on Main, which is located across the street from the Teutopolis State Bank. They opened the location on Sept. 11. Bushur said that the location is mainly a bar and a place for people to meet until the new banquet hall is built.
The design of the new hall was inspired by several different venues.
“We borrowed from different venues in the area to get our footprint,” said Bushur.
The new building will be on a single floor and will be ADA complaint. Insurance is paying for the new construction, but Bushur said that there will be a possible fundraiser in the future for some items that are not covered by insurance.
Some of the special additions to the hall will include a room off the kitchen where caterers can set up food with a moveable wall that can be opened up if needed. Bushur said that this will be handier than what they previously did.
The new hall will have two private bride rooms. This allows the banquet hall to accommodate two weddings at a time but gives each bride her privacy. In the lounge area there will also be a family bathroom.
Bushur said that he thinks that the community is looking forward to the new location.
“I can’t go anywhere without people asking about it,” he said.
The Knights of Columbus are aiming for mid to late summer 2020 for the work to be complete.
