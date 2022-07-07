A Greenup woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cumberland County north of Interstate 70 Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported a gray 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ashley N. Kemper, 28, of Greenup, rear-ended a white 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Donna M. Glenn, 71, of Greenup, that was stopped due to construction on North Illinois 130, pushing it into a another stopped vehicle, a silver 1996 Honda CR-V, driven by Samantha N. Austin, 27, of Charleston, at 10:50 a.m.
Glenn was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other drivers refused medical attention.
Kemper was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
