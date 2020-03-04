Cumberland County Coroner Steve Sherwood on Wednesday identified the man who died in a fire at the Greenup Inn the previous evening as Larry Owens, Jr., 48, who had been staying there for an extended period.
Sherwood said Owens has relatives living in the Greenup area, and they have been notified about the death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
"We'll know more after that," the coroner said.
"As of right now, there doesn't look to be any foul play involved," Sherwood added. "We're not sure as of yet of the cause, that hasn't been confirmed."
Ash Shah, who manages a liquor store in front of the inn, said the fire began at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He and Sherwood said the fire was contained to Owens' room at the east end of the building.
Shah said he dialed 911 after seeing flames coming out of the window of the room and rushed to scene of the fire. Opening the door, he saw Owens on the floor of the room, but flames prevented him from entering.
"When I opened the door up he was knocked out. I could barely see in there," Shah said. "I just couldn't get to him. The flames were too high."
He went door-to-door telling occupants about the fire.
According to Greenup Fire Chief Michael Carlen, firefighters were called to the scene at 10:36 p.m., and upon arrival pulled a full still – which automatically dispatched the Toledo Fire Protection District for mutual aid.
Carlen said firefighters from the Montrose Fire Protection District and Casey Fire Protection District were dispatched to the scene to provide manpower, making a total of 30 firefighters responding to the fire.
“We were able to contain it to one room,” Carlen said.
He said there was smoke damage throughout all of the units on the north side, east wing of the inn. The fire also damaged the front of a Jeep Cherokee parked in front of the hotel room on fire.
He said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's office.
Firefighters cleared the scene until 1:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Sherwood said there were no other injuries.
