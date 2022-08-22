GREENUP – A Greenup man was charged Monday with the murder on Saturday of a Westfield man, according to Illinois State Police.
The state police Division of Criminal Investigation for Zone 8 announced the arrest of Lonnie L. Glidewell, 57, of Greenup, for First Degree Murder, a Class M felony.
On Saturday, Aug. 20 at approximately 9:23 p.m., ISP DCI – Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a homicide investigation in Greenup.
A man, later identified as Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, IL, was located deceased with gunshot wounds outside of a residence in the 2000 block of County Road 1300 North in Cumberland County.
On Monday, Aug. 22 the Cumberland County State's Attorney's Office charged Glidewell with First Degree Murder. Glidewell is currently detained at the Cumberland County Jail with a $1 million bond, 10% to apply.
ISP DCI – Zone 8 was assisted by the Greenup Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Coroner’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Services.
