Greenup hires its first female police officer

The Greenup Police Department hired its first female officer this year.
Chasity Moses, 21, is now an officer in Greenup.
Moses grew up in Jewett and attended Cumberland High School. She earned her associate's degree in Criminal Justice fromn Lakeland Community College.
She attended police academy in October 2018 and graduated on Feb. 8 of this year.
She was motivated to pursue a career in law enforcement by talking to other police officers and taking classes in law enforcement.
"I've always wanted to do this," Moses said "I have a passion for helping people."
She said that the best part of doing the job is being told she is doing a good job.
The worst part of the job is not being able to fix everything that she wants to.
She said that some people are surprised that the department has a female officer. But some people respond normally.
"A lot of younger girls want to meet me," Moses said.
Greenup Chief of Police Keith Harris said that it's been wonderful having a female officer on staff.
"She really connects well with the juveniles and the community really likes her," he said.
Crystal Reed can be reached at crystal.reed@effinghamdailynews.com
