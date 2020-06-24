Launching the state’s largest-ever broadband expansion initiative, Governor JB Pritzker announced $50 million in Connect Illinois grants to 28 projects touching every region of the state. The $50 million in state grants will be matched by $65 million in nonstate funding for a total of $115 million, with plans to expand access for more than 26,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community institutions across Illinois.
These funds are being released as part of the state’s $420 million statewide broadband expansion, Connect Illinois—the Governor’s plan to bring basic access to all communities by 2024. This plan aims to improve access through an unprecedented capital investment and with the nation’s largest grant matching program.
The governor was joined by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and grantee, Geneseo Communications, for an event at Olson Acres Farms in Geneseo to make the announcement.
“Connect Illinois is about the right of all our communities to access health care, education, and economic opportunity – because in the 21st century, all those rights are tied to digital connectivity,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “The unacceptable consequences of disparities in broadband access were clear before the COVID-19 pandemic – and over the last few months, we’ve seen firsthand what it means when a small business that had to close its doors has no online shop, what it means when an elderly couple has no safe way to get medical advice at a distance, what it means when a child has no ability to access homework assignments online. This work has never been more urgent – the disadvantages that persist when our communities are left out of opportunity demand ambitious efforts to bring them to a close.”
With the first round of Connect Illinois grants, 18 internet service providers, rural cooperatives, nonprofits and local governments were granted a total of $50 million to invest in growing broadband capacity across the state. Round one leverages over $65 million in nonstate match for a total of more than $115 million to support fiber infrastructure investments made over the next 12-18 months.
“The first $50 million in Connect Illinois grants will expand broadband infrastructure to bring resources to communities that need it most, laying a foundation for continued economic growth,” said Acting Director of DCEO Michael Negron. “Access to high-speed, reliable internet is essential for households and businesses across our state, and the Governor’s plan provides a roadmap for our state to build 21st century communities. Throughout this multi-year plan, DCEO is committed to ensuring this program benefits those that need it most — boosting education, jobs, and economic opportunity for all of Illinois in the process.”
Grants were awarded to a diverse group of recipients representing every region of the state, with projects supporting fully scalable broadband infrastructure that will serve these areas for decades into the future. A full list and a map of first round recipients is available on DCEO’s broadband page.
Illinois Fiber Connect, LLC – $4,874,174 grant Location: Effingham County
As a Broadband Access project, this middle mile and last mile deployment will serve 207 unserved households, businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions in Beecher City and 637 unserved households, businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions in the area south of Effingham. Both project areas are located in Effingham County. As a Broadband Access project, this middle mile and last mile deployment will serve a total of 844 premises, specifically 755 unserved households and 89 unserved businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions located in Effingham County. In a funding partnership with the State of Illinois, Illinois Fiber Connect, LLC will improve unserved areas to 1Gb per second download and 1Gb per second upload as demand warrants, with initial plans providing for up to 1 Gb upload and download speed packages. Building a fiber-to-the-premises network that provides advanced, high-speed broadband services to households, businesses and farms in the grant area improves access to critical school e-learning applications while also providing residents the opportunity to work from home. The broadband network will improve access to rural health care resources and will stimulate a more robust local area economy. Effingham County has a strong agricultural industry. Access to high speed internet will allow farmers to improve both quality and efficiency and become more competitive. With better broadband, farmers will be able to use more advanced technologies to track and monitor crop prices, weather, livestock, crop and soil quality and inventory. Additionally, better internet will provide farmers, and small businesses in general, with more opportunities to sell and market product. Furthermore, advanced broadband will allow residents to access real-time services such as e-learning, video streaming and telehealth, as well as engage in telework. Access to high-speed, reliable broadband is a key ingredient in a community’s ability to grow and prosper. Illinois Fiber Connect, LLC is committed to ensuring that customers have the necessary tools to succeed, especially during these uncertain times.
Mediacom 2 – $249,424 grant Location: Edgewood
As a Broadband Access project, this last-mile deployment will serve 234 unserved households, 11 businesses and three community anchor institutions in Edgewood. In a funding partnership with the State of Illinois, the Mediacom will construct broadband in unserved/underserved areas capable of supporting download and upload speeds of 1000 Megabits per second or greater to residential and business customers. Mediacom will help drive economic development in the project area by deploying a wide range of broadband offerings. The download and upload speeds of these offerings are a significant upgrade to the wireline offerings currently available in the project area. With faster speeds, businesses will be better able to connect to the global marketplace. With a reliable and fast connection from Mediacom, residents within the project area will be able to work from home, engage in e-commerce, study online, etc. To meet the high-capacity requirements of any large business customers in the project area, Mediacom will have the ability to extend fiber-optic cable rom the node site directly to the business customer’s premise with upload/download speeds selected by the customer.
Wabash Telephone – $1,591,098 grant Location: Clay County
As a Broadband Access project, this middle mile and last mile deployment will serve 659 unserved households, businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions in parts of Clay County with 24 miles of fiber cable. In a funding partnership with the State of Illinois, the Wabash Telephone will improve unserved areas to 1 Gigabits per second download and 1 Gigabits per second upload. Building a fiber-to-the-premises network that provides advanced, high-speed broadband services to households, businesses and farms in the grant area improves access to critical school e-learning applications while also providing residents the opportunity to work from home. The broadband network will improve access to rural health care resources and will stimulate a more robust local area economy.
“Long before COVID-19 forced us to rely on high speed Internet for much of our daily life, the Governor’s team was already laying the groundwork for reducing the ’digital divide’ in Illinois through by making reliable and affordable high speed Internet available in communities where it’s not available,” said Rep. John Connor (D-Crest Hill). “If you don’t have reliable high speed Internet available to you now in your neighborhood, today begins the solution to that problem so that soon you can use all those services that depend on fast, reliable Internet.
Internet access is essential to community and economic development in the State of Illinois, and the governor’s plan responds to the needs of key industries and business sectors that face a lack of access due to a number of factors, including their location. Farm and agriculture is one of those sectors – with an estimated 40 percent of farmers in Illinois underserved or completely unserved by reliable internet access.
“Reliable and affordable broadband service is a necessity for the success of agriculture and the quality of farm family life,” said Richard Guebert, Jr., President of the Illinois Farm Bureau. “The recent COVID-19 situation has further highlighted the importance of broadband connectivity. Improving broadband service will help revitalize rural Illinois and boost our economy. The Illinois Farm Bureau appreciates the State of Illinois providing grants for broadband service in areas where it is most needed.”
Grant applications were reviewed and evaluated on a competitive basis, with proposals evaluated in seven categories: broadband impact; matching funds; community support; project readiness; project sustainability; broadband adoption assistance; and shared use/open access.
“Expanding access to broadband in underserved areas is not only vital for schools and e-learning, it is essential for economic development,” said Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). “I’m proud to stand with Governor Pritzker as he makes these important investments in broadband technology.”
Applicants were eligible for up to $5 million per project and they were required to provide a non-state funding match of at least 50 percent, more than doubling the first-round impact of the nation’s largest state broadband matching grant program. Funds will be used for projects that build or increase fiber infrastructure to support broadband access. This in turn will create jobs across the state and offer new economic opportunities for Illinois residents.
The Governor’s Connect Illinois initiative directs a total $420 million broadband expansion – including a $400 million grant matching program, and the $20 million capital program for the Illinois Century Network, a high-speed broadband network serving K-12 and higher education institutions, among others. This includes a requirement by internet service providers to match grants put forward in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan – yielding an additional $400 million for broadband investment in Illinois.
“The public private partnership inherent to Connect Illinois is critical to meeting the call for fully scalable fiber that will stand the test of time,” said Rick Holzmacher, board member of the Illinois Rural Broadband Association and the Illinois Broadband Advisory Council. “It has been an honor to serve on the Broadband Advisory Council and have the opportunity to work collaboratively with stakeholders of diverse interests toward the shared goal of universal high-speed internet access for all Illinoisans.”
DCEO anticipates issuing another round of Connect Illinois grants later this year. For more on these and other grant programs, visit DCEO’s website or follow them on social at @IllinoisDCEO.
