EFFINGHAM — Six Effingham Unit 40 teachers were surprised Wednesday with a Publisher’s Clearing House-style presentation announcing their grant awards from the Unit 40 Education Foundation.
Unit 40 Education Foundation President and school board member Robin Klosterman was accompanied by fellow foundation members to present certificates, flowers and balloons to teachers at Effingham High School, Effingham Junior High School, Central School and the Early Learning Center.
Klosterman said the foundation was inspired to make the surprise announcements by another school district.
“This is the first time that we’ve ever awarded the grants this way. Usually, Mr. (Todd) Schuette, who’s our school liaison on our foundation board, just makes a phone call the next morning and tells them that they’ve gotten a grant,” Klosterman said. “We saw another school district that had a prize patrol to award this, and we just thought that was a great way to bring attention to teachers who were going the extra mile to get resources for their kids to use things that they otherwise wouldn’t have in the classroom.”
The foundation’s own prize patrol doled out nearly $12,000 worth of grants to the six teachers who applied for them. Klosterman said the foundation chooses recipients based on how many students will be impacted by what’s purchased with the grants and if those students will be actively learning with those new additions to their classrooms.
Effingham Junior High eighth grade teacher Susan Young was among the six recipients. Young plans to use her portion of the grant money to help expand the junior high’s robotics program.
“I’ll be able to buy a couple more robotics kits from LEGO. I will also be able to purchase some space exploration packages, too, with it so they can actually work on real-life situations,” Young said.
Young said NASA partners with LEGO to bring a curriculum program to schools that allows students to simulate real-world NASA projects. She said the students will simulate working on space shuttles and other NASA crafts.
Klosterman said the foundation also looks at the options for financing such projects or purchases.
“The other qualification is we look at things that otherwise simply wouldn’t happen because of limited finances in the district, things that maybe would be put on the back shelf, for instance. (It’s) not so much student resources, but sometimes maybe something for the facility,” Klosterman said.
Junior High art teacher Kammy McKenna sought grant money to add a 3-D printer to her classroom. She said the printer also comes with an educational package that will teach students how to create and print models using the 3-D printer.
Other grants went to some smaller but important items in the schools. Central School Title 1 teacher Amy Hewing received grant monies for such items.
Hewing said her grant monies will go to purchasing Bluestem books, which are books that are in the running to be awarded as a Bluestem Award Winner based on votes from third through fifth grade readers across the state.
“I found out about the Bluestem Award like seven years ago, and I use it to try to encourage some of our Title 1 students to read,” Hewing said. “In addition to having the books in the library, I do book talks for my Title 1 students and Mrs. Hoelscher’s Title 1 students, and we do doughnut book talks and we invite them into the library to come eat a doughnut and we talk about the different books.”
Title 1 students are those who are at risk of failing to meet state academic standards.
High School teacher Jim Hammer was also awarded a grant. The grant could assist Hammer in purchasing books and other resources for students in his history and social studies classes.
Retired Unit 40 teacher and current volunteer Donna Walls received her grant award Wednesday evening. Walls volunteers as director of theatrical productions at the junior high, and foundation members said Walls will likely use her grant to purchase new equipment and technology for her productions.
Special Education teacher at the Early Learning Center, Lisa Lauritzen, is also looking to purchase technology additions to her classroom. She said her grant will be used to purchase Osmo accessories and Hot Dots used for interactive play.
Osmo utilizes iPads or Amazon Fire tablets to provide students with hands-on learning games in which players use objects in the real world to interact with the digital world. Hot Dots are interactive talking pens which students use to “write” on special cards, and Hot Dots help students learn to write letters, numbers, recognize shapes and more.
“This is just so wonderful. I was so nervous going to talk in front of everybody yesterday, but they were so warm and welcoming, and it was so worth it to have the awesome donation for our classroom,” Lauritzen said. “I couldn’t be happier for ELC and all the kids who are going to benefit from it.”
