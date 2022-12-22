EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council is scheduled to vote at its next meeting to act as the fiscal agent for the owner of the Heart Theatre, Amy Van Bergen, for a grant to conduct a feasibility study on the vacant building within the next year.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, it was announced that the Landmarks Illinois board approved the grant to the city from the Donnelley Preservation Fund. The $2,500 grant comes with a required dollar-for-dollar match in either cash or in-kind donations, which Van Bergen will provide.
Evidence of the match must be submitted to Landmarks Illinois before the grant funds will be provided.
The city’s responsibility will be to maintain auditable records of all expenditures under this grant for at least three years after completion of this grant-assisted project. The time limit for completing the grant-assisted project will be one year.
In November, the new owner held a community meeting to discuss recent efforts to restore the historic Heart Theatre, which closed in 2007 after a previous attempt to reopen it in 2003. It originally opened in 1940.
At that meeting, Van Bergen, and two consultants discussed plans to restore the theater, as well as possible uses for it, and gave the community an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.
Following Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said as the fiscal agent the city’s duties are minimal.
“This grant will be used to undertake a feasibility study for the facility,” said Hull. “No plans have been laid out as of yet. Meetings were held (previously) to obtain public comment and suggestions for the future use.”
Hull said after the feasibility study is completed there is plenty of work ahead to revive The Heart. Currently, there is no timetable of how the rehabilitation will go. Van Bergen is still trying to decide what the building’s use will be – then how to rehabilitate it to meet that use.
“The inside of the building has been cleared out – no seats remain,” said Hull. “The building needs quite a bit of work inside and out to get it ready for any type of use. However, Amy is determined to push the project, whatever it ends up being, to fruition.”
Van Bergen was born and raised in Effingham, but she now lives in Florida. She said the idea to restore the theater came to her in 2019 after visiting downtown Effingham.
At the November community meeting, Van Bergen made it clear that she wants to support the community in any way possible and give them the freedom to decide what happens with the building. Her thoughts then included making The Heart part of the community in a nonprofit capacity.
According to a 2015 Effingham Daily News story, The Heart opened Jan. 18, 1940, on the site of the former Hightower Garage. Newspaper accounts at the time indicated that the building seated about 750.
The exterior is considered a stellar example of pre-war Art Deco architecture, as was the Effingham Junior High School building built about the same time. Art Deco buildings are particularly valued by preservationists because of their unique exterior features, according to that report.
In other matters, the council:
- Approved a proposal from RJN Group for engineering services to locate and assess the condition of the Rollin Hills Sanitary Lift Station Force Main and locate the Rickelman Lift Station, in the total amount of $63,350.
- Authorized the sale of surplus real estate located at 306 N. Keller Dr. The property will not sell for less than 80% of the appraised value of the surplus real estate.
- Heard that Esker & Walker Inc. has completed the 2022 Sidewalk Replacement Program Phase 1 Project at a final cost of $231,088.09.
- Heard that Heritage Builders has completed the Village Square Mall Nuisance Remediation Canopy Repair project at a final cost of $40,254.
- Recognized Effingham firefighter A.J. Tackett as being the recipient of the city’s Employee of the Quarter.
- Discussed entering into a mutual aid agreement for fire protection services with Marathon Petroleum Company, which will provide mutual assistance in the case of a major fire, disaster or other emergency situations such as the need for hazardous materials control.
- Discussed an uninhabited property at 713 South Park St., as dangerous and unsafe. Problems with the structure include subfloor fallen into the crawl space and broken windows.
- The structure is currently uninhabitable.
