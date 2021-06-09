EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Memorial Airport Commission were given details this week of modifications made to a grant application to extend the airport runway.
The grant application to be submitted to the Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Program (ACIP) includes an extension of runway 29 to the east for a total runway length of 6,001 feet, according to Greg Koester, airport superintendent and Effingham County engineer.
The total cost of the project is estimated to exceed the original grant request of $3 million. It has now been increased to $3.5 million to reflect a rise in construction costs due to the pandemic, as well as include a $140,000 environmental assessment.
The Effingham County Board has agreed to match 10 percent of the project cost plus pay for the relocation cost of County Road 1500 East. The road relocation allows the airport to adhere to Federal Aviation Administration regulations that establish the distance between the end of the runway and location of a public road.
Hanson Professional Service engineers, the developers of a long-term Transportation Improvement Proposal (TIP) and Airport Layout Plan (ALP) for the Effingham airport, recommended submitting a secondary grant proposal requesting $1.5 million — if funding is available — to extend the taxiway. Koester said the secondary request would extend the current taxiway, which runs parallel to the runway, to the length of the extended runway with a short taxiway connecting the two.
Currently, the parallel taxiway falls short of reaching the end of existing runway 29, requiring aircraft to use part of the runway to reach the designated area for take off.
Airport Manager Jerry Tate would like to see the taxiway approved, along with the runway extension project. He said when runway 29 was extended 20 years ago extending the taxiway to meet it was going to be a separate project. However, it was never completed.
“I would like to think they would look at it from a safety standpoint,” Tate said. “The parallel taxiway needs to go all the way to the end of runway 29.
“It would make sense to add it to the project,” Tate said.
Koester said he felt positive about the application being submitted.
“This is what we’ve been hoping for the past decade, getting this runway extended,” Koester said.
Commission Chairman Q. Anthony Siemer said the airport improvements are necessary if Effingham wants to attract new industry to Effingham County such as Flex-N-Gate, which own multiple corporate aircraft.
Meanwhile, the commission approved to advance to the Effingham County Board a local purchase of two replacement airport lounge recliners, establishing a budget of $1,500. Tate said the existing recliners are becoming unsightly after 10 years.
“They look absolutely awful. I think it’s time we replace them with something with a little more quality,” Tate said. “You can tell pilots flying in don’t know if they want to sit in that chair or not.”
“We’ve spent all of this money to build this beautiful terminal, invite people to come in and use it and then we have ugly furniture. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Siemer said.
The Effingham County Board will vote on the replacement recliner budget during its regular meeting June 21.
