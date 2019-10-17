An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
Jeri M. Silas, 57, of St. Louis, Missouri, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a Class 4 felony, on June 7.
Joe D. Daily, 60, Teutopolis, was indicted on charges of aggravated driving under the influence-fourth or subsequent time, a Class 2 felony, and driving while license revoked- fourth of subsequent time, a Class 4 felony on October 2.
Jessica M. Barron, 34, of Granite City, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 2.
Wilton O. Girontello, 51, Hollywood, California was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five greams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 3.
Christina L. Belisle, 37, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Belisle took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Walmart, being a rug, food items and clothing, without paying the full retail value on Sept. 22 and having previously been convicted in Effingham County of the same offense.
Rudy J. Dierkens, 37, of Wheeler, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Sept. 24.
Paul W. Jonas, 48, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of criminal sexual assault of someone under 18, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of someone under 18, a Class 2 felony, on Jan. 25.
Shawn T. Crutchfield, 19, of Effingham was indicted on charges of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and theft, a Class 3 felony, on Sept. 30.
Ronnie J. Robison, 39, of Shumway, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony, in that Robison threatened to head butt a deputy and threatened to defecate on him on Sept. 30.
Amanda K. Smith, 36, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Smith took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Walmart, being a rug, food items and clothing, without paying the full retail value on Sept. 2.
William H. Florida, 46, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Florida possessed buprenorphine/naloxone on Oct. 2.
Bryn A. Clemens, 26, of Effingham, was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and endangering the life of health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, on Sept. 20.
Elizabeth N. St. Cin, 24, of Vandalia, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Aug. 31.
Coleton P. Price, 23, of Shumway, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Sept. 29.
Curt D. Jennings, 46, of Edgewood, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, Class 3 felony, on Sept. 29.
Fern E. Hays, 62, of Mason, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Hays took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Walmart, being food items, without paying the full retail value on Sept. 12 and having previously been convicted of the same offense in Effingham County.
David L. Kerr, 38, of Tower Hill, was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony, on Sept. 13.
Brittany N. Grant, 25, of St. Elmo, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, morphine, a Class 4 felony, on Sept. 11.
Forrest W. Johnson, 29, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony.
Dustin J. Willoughby, 35, of Lovington, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, on Aug. 30. Willoughby was also indicted on charges of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 12.
Shyanne L. McCarty, 20, of Mattoon, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than five grams, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 12.
Keith L. Wiseman, 43, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 4 felony, on Sept. 23.
Dalton A. Musser, 18, of Flora, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, in that Musser entered a garage with the intent to commit theft on Sept. 30.
Mark C. Barnes, 52, of Mason, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, a Class 4 felony, on Oct. 3.
Bryan E. Dagen, 30, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 12.
Brittany N. Grant, 25, of St. Elmo, was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams, a Class 3 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 14.
Alonzo Mallett, 36, of Saginaw, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, in that Mallett reported that an armed robbery had been made and no offense was committed.
Lacosta S. Wilson, 38, of Terre Haute, Indiana was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 5.
Thomas R. Spracklen, 28, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Spracklen knowingly caused bodily harm by putting his hands around a persons neck to strangle or choke them on Oct. 5.
Billie J. Palmer, 47, of Toledo, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, propoxyphene napsylate, a Class 4 felony, on Oct. 3.
Lukus J. Dillworth,19, of Flora was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, on Sept. 30.
Taylor C. Paraiso, 23, Strasburg, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Aug. 31.
Jessica L. Presler, 34, Indianapolis, Indiana, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a Class 4 felony, on Sept. 25.
Tabitha R. Willoughby, 38, Paris, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Aug. 30.
Joshua Verdeyen, 41, of Effingham, was indicted on a charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, on Sept. 12.
Pedro Cruz Chagala, 57, Teutopolis, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Chagala knowingly caused bodily harm by putting his hands around a persons neck to strangle or choke them on Sept. 21.
Anthony K. Armstrong, 55, St. Louis, Missouri, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a Class 4 felony, on June 7.
Mark E. Mears, 41, Altamont, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Sept. 18.
