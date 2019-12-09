EFFINGHAM — Scores from the Illinois Report Card show most Unit 40 schools are performing adequately and the number of English Language Learners is rising.
Effingham Unit 40 Curriculum Director Chelle Beck emphasized that the accumulated data shows only a snapshot of performance in the district.
“A lot of this comes from one or two days of testing,” said Beck. “We need data like that to gauge where we are, but it is not the thing that says ‘this is all we are.’ This is only a sliver of who we are. That’s something we should always keep in mind.”
The reports offer a summary of some of the highs and lows in areas that the district scored. It involves a wide array of data, including academic progress, dual-credit cost savings, racial and ethnic diversity, attendance by students, dropout rate, and truancy rate.
The state report card also looks at how teachers are doing. It reviewed teacher retention, teacher attendance, teacher’s salary, pupil/teacher ratio, administrators’ salaries, principal turnover and more.
For some of the younger students, it is the first time for taking these tests.
“Our staff does a really great job,” said Beck. “You can look at any one sliver of any piece of this data, but it is really everything overall. If we didn’t have everybody working together, we wouldn’t be where we are with our kids.”
To view an interactive display of the area school district’s Report Card data, visit www.IllinoisReportCard.com.
Performance
Beck said the assessment data provides a “one-day snapshot of performance” in the areas of math and English language arts for students as assessed on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness or the SAT, taken in spring 2019.
District-wide test results dipped slightly from 2017-18 to 2018-19 school years in ELA proficiency, 36 percent compared to 33 percent. In math during the same two comparisons, results dipped from 34 percent to 30 percent proficiency.
Some changes in recent years on what test is given has provided some difficulties for districts to sort out trends because of the lack of consistency in the tests. In 2017-18, grades three to eight were given the PARCC test; and last year in the 2018-19 school year, the Illinois Assessment of Readiness was given for the first time, said Beck.
In Unit 40, there are five school buildings and each one was rated “commendable” except the Effingham Junior High, which earned “underperforming.” The Early Learning Center isn’t scored because it is kindergarten only and they do not have enough data to create a designation, Beck explained.
The scores awarded at each building are Exemplary, Commendable, Underperforming, Lowest Performing. This is the second year for the designations.
“Exemplary” is the highest designation for a state school, which are those having performance in the top 10 percent of all schools. These usually have high schools with graduation rates higher than 67 percent; and have no underperforming student groups at or below the all-students group in the lowest performing 5 percent of all schools, according to ISBE.
“Commendable” states that the performance is not in the top 10 percent of all schools; high school graduation rates are higher than 67 percent; and there are no underperforming student groups.
“Underperforming” means when one or more student groups are underperforming at or below the all-students group in the lowest-performing 5 percent of all schools; and the groups must have at least 20 students in at least four indicators. ISBE groups students by being economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities and English learners, to name three.
The “lowest-performing” schools are those in the lowest-performing 5 percent of Title I-eligible schools statewide; and one that has HS graduation rate below 67 percent.
“When a school earns ‘underperforming,’ it is typically because of a student group,” said Beck. “When we got our data back from the state, we looked at the total index, which is a summary of all the numbers together.”
The group of students scored just under the threshold ISBE set.
“The junior high received the designation due to the student group ‘Children with Disabilities.’ This group scored an index of 33.99 and needed an index score of 35.09.”
She said the junior high will be analyzing data and creating a three-year school improvement plan to address the needs of this group of students.
Data shows the district excelling in other areas.
Last year when students enrolled, 89 percent came in with some form of preschool experience. Also, 90 percent of kindergarten students exhibited 100 percent mastery of kindergarten math skills. In reading, 87 percent were at or above their grade level by the end of the kindergarten year.
Also highly noted is 100 percent of the eighth-graders who take algebra I successfully completed it. Similarly, districtwide 100 percent of the students taking English Honors successfully completed it.
Other data
Effingham students’ four-year graduate rate is 86 percent — same as the state average.
Graduation rate was 92 percent in 2017-18 and 2016-17, which was higher than the state average those years.
Dropout rate in Effingham is 6 percent, compared to the state average of 4 percent. Attendance in Effingham is 96 percent, compared to state’s average, 94 percent. Chronic absenteeism in Unit 40 is 1 percent compared to 18 percent at the state average; chronic truancy, 5.2 percent, compared 13.4 percent.
Effingham parents or guardians saved $233,816 last year by having their students take dual-credit courses, instead of waiting until attending college.
The makeup of the district includes 2,517 students. Ninety percent are white, 2 percent are black, 4 percent are Hispanic and 1 percent are Asian. Three percent of the Unit 40 students are listed as homeless, according to ISBE data.
Today’s needs
Beck highlighted some changes that have come within the district in recent years.
Unit 40’s report card reflected that the limited English proficiency has grown from .4 percent in 2006 to 2.3 percent in 2019.
Limited English Proficiency is the number of students who qualify to learn the English language, either speaking, writing or reading in the district.
“It has grown quite a bit since 2006, although not anywhere near the state average, which is 12.1 percent. However, with the current staff we have, it is very difficult as they are spread very thin,” said Beck. “The needs are greater today.”
The needs are greater because some students coming in are lower in English proficiency levels, she said.
Also up is the number of low-income students, from 40 percent in 2006 to 45 percent in 2019. When it comes to low income, it is difficult to get accurate data because some don’t want to be noted.
“The low-income rate isn’t fully representative at the high school, because as students get older they don’t like to be identified as low income, and we can understand that,” said Beck.
Teachers
Pupil-teacher ratio is right in line with the state average, 19 to 1, in Unit 40.
“If you were to walk into a classroom that does not mean that there is one teacher and 19 kids in every classroom,” said Beck. “The state looks at the entire building. They calculate it based on the number of students enrolled and the number of staff in the building.”
Other data shows Unit 40’s teacher retention, or the percentage of full-time teachers who return to the same school year to year, is 88 percent, compared to the state’s 86 percent.
In 2006, 60 percent of the teachers had bachelor’s degrees and 40 percent held a master’s degree and above. In 2017, there were 52 percent and 48, respectively; in 2018, 54 and 46 percent respectively. In 2019, 55 percent of the teachers have bachelor’s degrees and 45 percent, master’s and above. The state’s average is 39 percent of teachers with bachelor’s degrees, while 61 percent have a master’s and above.
“We’ve got awesome support staff, awesome certified staff, a great board and administrators who are supportive and it is everybody working together that makes our district a good place to be,” said Beck.
Expenditures
The state report card showed in Unit 40 the 2017-2018 instructional expenditure per pupil was $5,035 as compared to the state average of $8,172. The operating expenditure per pupil was $9,196 as compared to the state average of $13,764. The 2018-2019 instructional expenditure per pupil was $7,100. The operating expenditure per pupil was $10,160. The state averages for 2018-2019 are not available yet.
The report card defines instructional spending as the activities directly dealing with the teaching of students or the interaction between teachers and students. The operational spending includes all costs for overall operations in the district, including instructional spending, but excluding summer school, adult education, capital expenditures and long-term debt payments.
