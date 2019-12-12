Altamont Unit 10 recently received its Illinois State Board of Education annual report card evaluations. Federal and state law requires public school districts to release an annual report card.
The annual report card evaluates schools and their districts based upon several criteria by the Illinois State Board of Education. School districts are graded on their overall graduation percentage, data collected from academic testing, district spending per student, number of students continuing their education after high school graduation and how many students take advantage of completing college course work while fulfilling their high school scholastic obligations.
Schools taking part in the Illinois Report Card receive one of four designations from the Illinois State Board of Education; exemplary, commendable, underperforming and lowest-performing. The designations were started for the 2017-2018 school year under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
The highest ISBE designation is exemplary. To be designated an exemplary school, the “all students” index scores had to be at or above 80.12. A total of 334 elementary schools out of 3,067 and 68 high schools out of 680 were designated exemplary.
The second highest level is commendable for schools ranging from 80.12-35.33 index score for elementary schools and 85.42-8.17 index for high schools. Out of 680 high schools in Illinois, 546 high schools and 2,247 of 3,067 elementary schools were designated commendable.
An underperforming designation is given to schools with one or more student group with index scores 35.33-8.17. A total of 10 high schools out of the 680 and 374 of 3,067 elementary schools received an underperforming designation.
Fifty-six Illinois high schools and 112 elementary schools received a lowest-performing designation.
Unit 10 had 658 students during the 2017-18 school year. That increased by 11 students, to 647, attending during the 2018-19 school year. Seven hundred eleven students were enrolled in Unit 10 schools in the 2016-17 school year.
Unit 10 includes two public schools: Altamont Community High School and Altamont Grade School. Altamont Community High School and Altamont Grade School both received a commendable designation.
“We have an outstanding group of teachers, students and committed parents,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Mayerhofer said. “I would say the best I’ve been a part of in my 20 year career. And we need to continue to grow.”
Mayerhofer said one of the things he has concentrated on since coming to Altamont is teacher collaboration.
He has implemented in the district the Professional Learning Organization (PLO) model.
“We have a whole group of professionals here that we hired that know our community, know our kids and many of them live right here in Effingham County,” Mayerhofer said. “And they are experts in their area.”
“The Profession Learning Organization model taps into their individual expertise,” Mayerhofer said. “So they can benefit from each other on a weekly basis through collaboration.”
Mayerhofer said the key word is intentional collaboration through scheduled meetings around specific topics such as Response To Intervention.
“Our teachers will collaborate around that topic and figure out what best practices to use for the kids,” Mayerhofer said. “Our thinking is: Why not tap into the experts that we hired that live right here in Altamont rather than bringing someone in from Indiana or Chicago for advice. Let’s use our own people.”
Mayerhofer said they are only at the beginning stages of implementing the PLO model. He said this school year 2019-20 is the first full year Altamont has implemented the model.
The Altamont CUSD #10 attendance rate is 96 percent over the state average of 94 percent and have 86 percent teacher retention rate.
Operational spending per pupil including overall operations in the district, instructional spending and excluding summer school, adult education, capital expenditures and long-term debt payments was $10,223 per student in 2018 up from in 2017 in $10,014 and $9,051 in 2016.
For a detailed look at the district, search for it at www.illinoisreportcard.com
Altamont Grade School
According to the 2019 report card, enrollment for the grade school was 418 students up from 412 students in 2018 and down from 443 students in 2017.
The attendance rate at the grade school for 2019 was 97 percent, 96 percent in 2018 and 96 percent in 2017.
English and language arts proficiency for 2019 was 31 percent falling short of the state average percentage. In math proficiency, AGS was at 21 percent and a new category added this year science proficiency at 48 percent. The figures in 2018 were 29 percent ELA and 23 percent math.
Teacher retention for AGS was 84 percent in 2019 down from 88 percent in 2018.
For a detailed look at the grade school, search for it at www.illinoisreportcard.com
Altamont Community High School
ACHS had 224 students enrolled for both 2019 and 2018. In 2017, 258 high school students were enrolled at ACHS. Graduation rate at the high school was 85 percent in 2019, 89 percent in 2018 and 92 percent in 2017.
Students taking early college coursework in grades 10, 11 and 12 was up for the school year ending in 2019 at 43 percent from 37 percent in 2018. On statewide comparison, only 37 percent of students in 10, 11 and 12 were taking college level classes in 2019.
Community college remediation considers students who enter community college requiring remedial courses. In 2019, 40 percent of those entering community college needed remedial studies as compared to the state average of 44 percent. That figure is up from the 2018 figure of 20 percent and lower than 43 percent in 2017.
High school attendance for 2019 was 94 percent, 96 percent in 2018 and 94 percent in 2017.
Teacher retention was down in 2019 with a 2019 figure of 89 percent from 91 percent in 2018. There were no teacher retention figures available for 2017.
For a detailed look at the high school, search for it at www.illinoisreportcard.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.