Governor signs bill aimed at 'changing culture' in workplace

Mary L. 'Marilee' Jones, 88, of Effingham, died at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Effingham. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. …