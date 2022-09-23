Pritzker will take part in forum
The JB For Governor Campaign confirmed Friday Gov. JB Pritzker will participate in a candidate forum with Republican opponent Darren Bailey on Friday, Sept. 30. The forum is hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editor organization.
The governor withdrew from the forum on Thursday after sending a message to Paddock Publications Inc., the employee-owned parent company of the Daily Herald, demanding answers about to Paddock’s business relation with the creators of Local Government Information Services.
A JB For Governor Campaign spokeswoman said Pritzker was able to clarify the Daily Herald’s position after reading the newspaper’s front-page statement Friday.
IAPME President Dennis Anderson, who is also Vice President of News & Content Development for Shaw Media, said he would lead the forum’s panel along with other IAPME-member journalists, including the Daily Herald.
“IAPME is pleased both Gov. JB Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey have confirmed their participation in the Sept. 30 candidate forum,” Anderson said Friday.
“This benefits voters throughout Illinois who can now hear both candidates’ views on issues important to Illinois.”
IAPME leadership from other news organizations sent invitations to separate candidates forums for three other state-wide races, including U.S. Senate, Attorney General and Secretary of State.
Videos and news coverage of the forums will be shared through Capitol News Illinois and more than 20 newspapers across Illinois this fall in advance of the Nov. 8 election.
