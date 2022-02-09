Masks will no longer be required in most indoor public places in Illinois by Feb. 28, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday, a change that comes as the state’s largest coronavirus surge to date continues to subside and Democratic governors across the country have begun loosening rules in response to improving data and an increasingly pandemic-weary public.
Pritzker is not dropping masking rules for schools, however, as his administration seeks to overturn a Friday court ruling that called into question his legal authority for mandating face coverings, quarantines, and, for staff, vaccinations or testing.
“All of us are getting tired of wearing masks, that’s for sure,” Pritzker said during a Wednesday morning appearance in Champaign. “I have to say an enormous compliment to the people of Illinois. We have done such a good job, you have done such a good job of keeping each other safe.”
He said a change in mask mandates for schools will come in “weeks hence.”
The governor will lay out additional details on his plan at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Thompson Center.
The statewide mask mandate for indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, has been in effect since Aug. 30, when it was reinstated after a two-month pause due to a late summer surge driven by the highly contagious and virulent delta variant of the coronavirus.
Pritzker in October raised the idea of lifting some portion of the mandate in time for the holidays, but that possibility was quickly dashed by another surge that began soon after and was later supercharged by the arrival of the even more contagious omicron variant.
The governor’s announcement comes at a time there remains no clear, universally accepted public health metrics for when indoor mask mandates should be lifted in the few states that still have had them.
At most, well before the omicron surge and proliferation of at-home testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set up guidelines based on known infections, triggered with either higher rates of new cases or a higher percentage of tests coming back positive.
Illinois has been able to keep the latter metric — test positivity — close to or below its CDC threshold. But Illinois was well above the CDC threshold for new cases before Pritzker reimposed the mask mandate in late August — when Illinois had nearly four times the CDC threshold of 50 new cases a week per 100,000 residents.
Illinois’ rate of new cases exploded with omicron, with the state’s weekly rate peaking at nearly 40 times more than the CDC threshold. The rate has since dropped fast, but is still about nine times more than what the CDC has said should be the minimum rate before people shed masks indoors.
The CDC has recently suggested a different metric to study when figuring out if and when to lift mitigations.
In a White House press briefing last week, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky didn’t mention the case metrics, but instead cited one “important metric as a barometer, which is: How are our hospitals doing?”
Omicron has been shown to be milder, albeit still dangerous, particularly to the unvaccinated. But in a society that’s mostly vaccinated, and already with some levels of natural immunity built in, the massive case spike didn’t translate into nearly as massive of a hospitalization spike.
Still, that’s cold comfort to the hospital system, which has seen a drain of workers while at the same time dealing with an even higher number of patients seeking care. The Tribune has previously reported how patient loads have jumped not only for COVID-19 but for the bevy of other ailments that sent people to the hospital before the pandemic, from heart disease to strokes, with some sicker from delaying care earlier in the pandemic.
But COVID-19 hospitalization figures have dropped dramatically in recent weeks. As of Monday night, Illinois hospitals reported about 2,600 hospitalized with the virus, far less than the peak four weeks earlier of 7,380, but still above the weekly averages of 1,650 last May when Pritzker loosened emergency orders to allow vaccinated people to go maskless indoors in public, and the 760 average when he lifted the mandate for everyone else last June.
If hospitalization rates continue dropping as they have been in the past week, the state could see weekly average hospitalization rates drop below 1,650 in 1 ½ weeks and below 760 by early March.
But another part of the hospital equation may be harder to return to summer levels. That’s the availability of open beds, particularly in intensive care units.
At her White House briefing last week, Walensky cited hospital capacity as another metric to watch. And while the CDC hasn’t offered a specific metric, the Illinois Department of Public Health has said that hospital systems get stressed if they have less than 20% of their beds open for patients.
Illinois’ ICUs collectively have fallen below that threshold since mid-August, showing just how much the pandemic’s grind weakened the hospital system even before the delta and omicron surges. The rate dropped below 10% statewide, although had since improved to 16% as of Monday night.
Complicating the discussion over mitigations is that the risk for serious illness is far different for those vaccinated (and particularly boosted) compared to the unvaccinated.
The latest City of Chicago data suggests that, after adjusting for age differences, the unvaccinated are 10 times as likely to be hospitalized, and 30 times as likely to die, as adults who’ve gotten booster shots.
Last summer, when ending the first mask mandate, Pritzker initially ended it for the vaccinated in May but insisted the unvaccinated had to keep wearing masks indoors, making the order even harder to enforce. After infections continued dropping, the governor lifted the mandate for everyone in June.
