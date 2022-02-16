GOP members challenge Illinois House floor mask mandate

Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain early...becoming windy with a wintry mix in the afternoon. Morning high of 46F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.