GOP lawmakers urge for policies to address Illinois' increased energy costs

Energy prices in Illinois are increasing and Republican lawmakers are blaming the governor’s energy policies.
This week, Ameren Illinois said their costs have increased due to the state’s switch toward renewable energy.
In 2021, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that intends to make Illinois a state that uses only renewable energy by 2050.
“With economic growth and jobs woven into its fabric, this new law is the most significant step Illinois has taken in a generation toward a reliable, renewable, affordable and clean energy future in a generation,” Pritzker said when signing the bill.
Since then, energy prices have increased and energy companies and lawmakers say the switch has led to it.
The Illinois Freedom Caucus, made up of various House Republicans, held a news conference this week in Springfield and said Pritzker’s policies are to blame.
“It is just another attack on the middle class and seniors on fixed incomes,” said state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland. “Electric bills have been exploding under Governor Pritzker’s radical agenda to destroy Illinois.”
Miller pointed to a copy of an electric bill that was more than twice the amount of the bill from the previous year.
“I hear all of the time from people in my district who are experiencing the same thing,” Miller said, according to a press release. “Families are already struggling to pay their bills. They can’t afford to pay double the cost to heat and cool their homes. It is time for the Legislature to finally put the need of average citizens first.”
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said these increases are also hurting businesses in Illinois.
“The Kincaid food market in Kincaid, Illinois, are closing their doors for good,” Wilhour said. “They are closing because of the actions taken right here in this General Assembly on energy policy.”
Illinois households paid an average monthly electric bill of $125 in 2022, according to Save On Energy, a total increase of 23.4% compared to 2021. Wilhour said the cost will continue to increase unless the legislature acts.
“The Illinois New Green Deal needs to go and we need to negotiate a policy that puts people back to work, with an all-of-the-above strategy using all of our God-given natural resources that we have abundant in the state of Illinois,” Wilhour said.
Miller raised concerns about switching away from more reliable energy sources.
“Without a return to domestic coal, oil and natural gas production, our energy bills will continue to spike,” Miller said. “We will face even more frequent blackouts and brownouts.”
“Business owners, residential customers are paying more for energy and the trend is for these costs to keep increasing,” Wilhour added, according to the release. “What is driving these price hikes is the unwillingness of the Democrat majority to take an all-above approach toward meeting our current and future energy needs.
“My colleagues and I have no issue with the development of alternative sources of energy. What we have an issue with is the heavy hand of government forcing the closure of power plants before there are viable alternatives in place. Having access to affordable and reliable energy is not a luxury — it is a necessity. The story of the Kinkaid Food Market is one we will continue to see play out as long as our energy policies prioritize political ideology above the lives of working families.”
Wilhour noted that states adopting similar policies as the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) have had similar price increases. California has some of the most stringent energy policies in the nation, according to the release, and electric costs in California have increased five times as fast as the rest of the country in the last 12 years.
“Illinois is rapidly becoming the next California,” Wilhour said, according to the release. “J.B. Pritzker is angling to shore up the radical base of the Democrat party to run for President in 2024 and every day Illinois families are paying the price. There is no question that electric bills are going up and there is no question as to why. When you use the force of government to shut down power plants — you force power delivery companies in Illinois to buy power from out of state and the more power we import the more demand there is for that power and the more demand the higher the cost. We are destroying good paying jobs in Illinois so that our residents can purchase energy produced in coal-fired plants from other states.”
Illinois generates only about 11% of its electricity from renewable sources, according to the press release. About 58% of the state’s power comes from nuclear generation, 18% comes from coal and 14% comes from natural gas, the release said.
“The goal of increasing renewable energy to 100% by 2050 is going to be extremely expensive and is not a very realistic possibility,” said State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, according to the release. “To make this challenge even more difficult is the fact that Illinois has a moratorium on new nuclear power plant construction. The idea that 100% carbon neutral power generation can happen without more investment in nuclear power plants is absurd.”
Niemerg said one solution is support HB 1079, which Rep. Mark Walker has introduced to get rid of the ban on new nuclear power plant construction.
“There is bipartisan agreement that we cannot adequately meet the power needs of a state the size of Illinois with just wind and solar,” Niemerg said. “Illinois should be investing in microreactors that are about the size of a large truck and operate safely and cleanly. We also should not be closing down Illinois coal-fired plants such as the Prairie State Energy Campus that is one of the cleanest coal-fired plants in the nation. We need to pass HB 1079, and we need to repeal CEJA. It is time to put the needs of working families first.”
