The Republican challenger in the race for state treasurer brought his campaign to Effingham this week to reach more voters and develop a better understanding of the city and county’s needs.
Illinois State Rep. Tom Demmer visited Effingham as he prepares to face off against incumbent Mike Frerichs, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Demmer spent Saturday visiting Effingham and making stops at some of the popular local spots, including Gabby Goat Pub & Grill and Joe Sippers Cafe.
During an interview with the Effingham Daily News on Monday, Demmer said he has always been fond of small towns like those in Effingham County because he grew up in one.
When asked why the people of Effingham County should vote for him, Demmer said his experience growing up in and representing a small town, like his hometown of Dixon, has provided him with a perspective that not all candidates have.
“I spent several years representing an area not dissimilar from this,” Demmer said.
“The communities I serve in the House today are a lot like this. I have an understanding of some of the challenges that small towns and rural areas are facing today, and we need to have somebody at the statewide level who understands that because they’ve lived it.”
Demmer said his previous experience has prepared him for the position. He referred to his 10 years as a state representative and the seven years he spent as the chief budget negotiator for the Illinois House of Republicans.
“So I really spent a huge amount of time on state finances, state budget, and thinking about the opportunities or loss of opportunities we have because of where our budgets are,” Demmer said.
Demmer discussed some of the qualities he thinks Illinois’ state treasurer should have.
“I believe the state treasurer should be somebody who’s speaking up more about fiscal policy, who’s going to take more of an approach to say, ‘I want to talk about how the decisions we’re making today affect us long-term. I want to talk about where our comparative strengths or weaknesses are compared to other states, and to, quite frankly, be a check and balance on the other offices,” Demmer said.
Demmer said he will work to avoid any unnecessary spending. When asked how he plans to reduce the state’s budget, he clarified that his plans are geared more toward reducing further spending growth unless it is accompanied with a similar growth in the state’s revenue.
“I would say it’s more of growing within our means,” Demmer said.
Demmer points to the spending increase in the 2023 fiscal year budget as a reason why he thinks the current state treasury is falling short.
“From last year’s budget to this year’s budget for normal state spending categories, spending increased by 10% while revenues declined, so that’s a gap that is just not sustainable. There’s no way you can continue to spend more than what you’re bringing in,” Demmer said.
In light of a recent audit revealing a duplicate deposit involving $1.6 billion between the offices of the Illinois state treasurer and comptroller, Demmer said the office needs more transparency. Demmer has been critical of their response to the discovery of the duplicate deposit. He said Frerichs’ office should be held accountable and that the public deserves to know more about what happened.
In the audit report, office management attributed the finding to not receiving timely responses from agencies to rectify their duplicate deposits.
“I think, given the seriousness of the finding and the dollar amount involved, they owe a deeper explanation of what happened,” Demmer said.
Demmer suggested that one of the main reasons he sees such a lack of accountability with the current treasurer’s office is the tendency of some elected officials to “go along” to “get along,” especially when it comes to matters involving their own party.
“We need elected officials who are gong to stand up and talk about accountability, talk about responsibility no matter who’s in office. That’s something I’ve certainly done in the House and something I’d fight to do as state treasurer,” Demmer said.
If elected, Demmer vows to fight government corruption, which he says is still a significant problem today. Demmer was a part of the investigative committee that looked into allegations made against former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, so he has some experience when it comes to investigating corruption cases.
Madigan was indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery and racketeering charges earlier this year. Demmer said the Madigan case reveals the continued need to hold elected officials accountable for their actions regardless of how much political power they may wield.
“First, it highlights the ongoing importance of ethics in government, that these are not issues of the past. These are happening today,” he said, “Second, the Madigan investigation, specifically, it shows the importance of holding people accountable regardless of the political power that they have.”
Additionally, he said during his time serving as a state representative he has seen multiple government colleagues face consequences for abusing their positions.
“I’ve served with several people who have been indicted or are in jail,” he said.
Before the investigation into him, Madigan was the chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party as well as the house speaker in Illinois, where he served longer than any other state house speaker in U.S. history.
“He was the most powerful political figure in the state, but he crossed a line,” Demmer said. “The lesson I think I drew from it was, one, we need to be very vigilant about fighting against corruption here and now, and second, that nobody is above the law, and you need to have people who are strong enough and have the courage to stand up even when someone’s political power is at stake.”
Democrat Frerichs has been state treasurer since 2015 after winning the election in November of 2014. Frerichs won reelection in 2018.
Before becoming Illinois’ treasurer, Frerichs served as a state senator representing Illinois’ 52nd district from 2007-2015. Frerichs has noted during his campaign that since taking over as state treasurer, he has created programs and made changes to existing programs aimed at helping people invest, save, and provide them with retirement security.
