A combine followed by a large cloud of dust moved through an extra dry soybean field northwest of Farina on Saturday afternoon.
Todd Dial sat high above the field in what he considers his office during the harvest season — the cab of a Case IH 8230 combine.
“Sometimes it gets hectic in here,” Dial said as he drove down the soybean field. “But most of the time it’s pretty enjoyable. I love my job.”
Dial and his wife, Tasha Ragel-Dial, have been married 28 years. Todd Dial starting working on the Ragel farm for Tasha’s father, Alan Ragel, 28 years ago. He worked on the farm 20 years while working as a manager at Sherwin-Williams in Effingham.
“He would farm right after he got off of work,” Tasha Ragel-Dial said.
Alan Ragel passed eight years ago. That’s when Tasha and her husband were offered the opportunity of a lifetime.
“When he passed away, he gave us the opportunity to take over the farm,” she said. “We were very grateful and feel very blessed.”
While Tasha comes from a multi-generational farming family, Todd’s family didn’t farm.
“But he loves it and he is so good at it. I’m so proud of him,” she said.
Today the family farming operation is named Ragel-Dial Farms. They farm for 23 landlords in addition to their own family farmland.
“We are farming right around 3,000 acres,” Todd said.
“We harvest the land owned by our landlords before ending the season on our own ground,” Tasha said. “We have anywhere from three to seven people helping out during our harvest season.”
Their harvest season consists of 31 working days.
As Todd operated the combine Saturday afternoon, he turned around to make another approach at the soybean field. Catching up to him on his side was Glenn Summann on a tractor towing a grain wagon. As the combine and tractor coasted down the field side by side, Todd directed his combine auger over the wagon, dumping the soybeans he collected over the last few passes into the grain wagon.
Todd said dumping the beans into the grain wagon while both tractors are moving down field saves time.
While Todd worked the field, Tasha kept track of the farm finances and made sure workers during the harvest season, including her husband, got an evening meal. After preparing meals, she boxed them up and loaded them in a laundry basket. She then put them in the family SUV and took them to the field.
“I’ve taken up to seven meals at one time before,” Tasha said. “It just depends upon what we are working on and who is working for us that day. We have names for all of our fields so we know where we’re going.”
Tasha said cutting beans is slower than cutting corn so not as many people were working that afternoon. They have three large semitractor grain haulers available to take their corn grain to ADM in Farina.
“When we cut beans, that means not as many trips to the elevator,” Tasha said. “So, we’re not using all three trucks.”
Looking over the steering wheel of the combine, Todd watched as the combine head rotated in front of him, collecting soybeans as he made his way down a field.
“It is quite amazing what this machine can do,” Dial said about his combine. “It’s really come a long way.”
Todd said his combine is equipped with a GPS and computer technology that knows exactly where the tractor is located on the field and tells him what he is producing as he goes through the field. It can also guide the tractor for him, knowing exactly what angle to place the head of the combine where he left off as he goes back down the field for another pass.
Dial said the dry weather has had an impact on the soybean crop this harvest season.
“Our later beans are not producing as well as our early beans did mainly because we didn’t get any August or September rains,” Todd said. “I am really happy with our early beans. They really overproduced.”
He said they basically plant two crops every year — soybeans and corn. Todd said each year they rotate the two crops. However, this year they planted a few more soybeans than normal.
When it was time to move to another field, a pickup truck with a trailer attached waited to take the head attached to the front of the combine to its next field to harvest. The length of the head in front of the combine is so wide the combine would have problems traveling down the road to get to their next field.
“We keep things moving until all of the crops are in. When it’s over, it’s really an emotional time for our family,” Todd said.
Tasha said when her father was young he always said two special words he would say at the end of harvest that was passed down to his children and grandchildren.
“He would be sad when they cut the corn down, and he would always say, ‘goodbye, corn’ when his dad would cut the last few stocks,” she said.
Tasha used those words in her book titled “Goodbye, Corn Harvesting from Beginning to End” in memory of her father. The book features several family farm photos. The cover of the book, published by The Peppertree Press, is a photo of her father’s hand behind the wheel of a combine harvesting a corn field.
After 31 days of harvest for Ragel-Dial Farms this year, the family will once again carry on the family tradition by repeating the words of Alan Ragel, “Goodbye, Corn.”
