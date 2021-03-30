Due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, all Easter services at the Cross at the Crossroads have been canceled this year. This includes the Good Friday and Easter Sunrise services.
However, as is a tradition at The Cross at the Crossroads, the Cross will be illuminated in red for the Easter weekend. It will begin on the evening of Friday, April 2, and end the morning of Sunday, April 4.
The red illumination is made possible through the efforts of Dan Roedl and the team at Dan’s Glass. They created the original system for the red illumination nearly a decade ago, but the Cross lighting was upgraded to a new LED system in 2020, which necessitated the recent creation of a new method of red illumination. Thanks to the efforts of Dan’s Glass, the Cross will continue this popular tradition.
Erected in June of 2001, and permanently illuminated on Sept. 16, 2001 (five days following the tragic events of 9-11), the Cross is planning a public celebration for its 20th anniversary in September of this year. The Cross is operated by an all-volunteer staff, and supported by private donations. If you are interested in being a greeter at the Cross or would like to make a donation to the Cross Foundation, contact them at 217-342-4100
