ALTAMONT — Heavy rain may have dampened most activities at the Effingham County Fairgrounds Saturday, but it didn’t stop the 4-H Boer Goat Show.
A crowd gathered in the 4-H Arena as a steady rainfall continued to deflect off the roof.
Larry Martin of Clinton made the trip to Altamont to judge this year’s Boer goat classes. He started judging the first of July. He keeps busy in the summer judging two shows per week around the state of Illinois for either goats or cattle.
“This year I have been as far north as Iroquois County, which is one of the larger county fairs and I’ve been as far south as Newton,” Martin said. “I judge at the Coles County Fair on Monday.”
He looked for a few things from the goats on Saturday.
“I’ll be looking at physical characteristics to quality of the animal and stoutness of the animal,” Martin said. “Quality and stoutness are probably the two important features we try to analyze.”
Alexis VanDyke took a first in the 0-4 months Boer doe category while her younger brother, Otto VanDyke, took home Reserve Champion Boer Goat Rate of Gain.
Nine-year-old Maggie Shepard of Altamont was ready for competition. She was holding her goat on a leash in the staging area before making her entrance into the arena.
“I work with the goats three days a week,” Shepard said.
In addition to taking care of her Boer goats, she keeps busy taking care of cows and participating in gymnastics. She was one of the youngest contestants in the show. It was not her first time showing goats, though. She has shown dairy goats in previous years.
Saturday’s show didn’t make her too nervous.
“Not really,” Shepard said.
Emma Beckman brought eight goats to the fairgrounds and showed six of them on Saturday.
Beckman got up early Saturday in preparation for her 10 a.m. show.
“I got up at 6:30 a.m.,” Beckman said.
She brought her goats to the fairgrounds a couple of days before the show.
“I try to work with my goats every day,” Beckman said.
Beckman said there was one thing she thought was challenging when bringing her goats into the show ring.
“I think being able to keep eye contact with the judge is one of the hardest parts of the show,” Beckman said.
Beckman took home several class titles Saturday, including Champion Boer Goat Wether, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Wether, Grand Champion Boer Goat Junior Showmanship and Reserve Champion Overall Boer.
Winners in other classes included Cecilia Apke, Champion Boer Goat Kid; Hank Sipe, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Kid; Max Runge, Champion and Reserve Boer Goat Freshened and Grand Champion Boer Goat Senior Showmanship; Jackson Kinkelaar, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Senior Showmanship; Cecilia Apke, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Junior Showmanship; Mary Tappendorf, Grand Champion Boer Goat Beginner Showmanship; Johah Jansen, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Beginner Showmanship; Cecilia Apke, Grand Champion Overall Boer Goat; Lance Apke, Grand Champion Boer Goat Rate of Gain; and Otto VanDyke Reserve Champion Boer Goat Rate of Gain.
