After a weekend of shopping and frivolity, people across Effingham County showed their charitable side Tuesday, as Giving Tuesday provided them an opportunity to support local organizations.
Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Effingham County marked its Day of Giving with a drive-thru drop-off event at Homewood Grill on South Banker Street. CASA’s second event came with a similar backdrop as last year’s event, which was held at the Gabby Goat American Pub and Grill at a time in which it was closed due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, they took advantage of the Homewood Grill being closed for the season. It also didn’t hurt to have one of the store’s owners, Beth Stundon, on CASA’s Board of Directors.
“It’s fulfilling a childhood dream of (mine) being inside the Homewood Grill,” said Jesse Patnaude, executive director for CASA of Effingham County.
All personal dreams aside, Patnaude and CASA received a significant level of support from wide-ranging parts of the community, with businesses such as Lustig Custom Cabinets, Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Agracel providing thousands of dollars in donations. Other organizations, such as Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Bonutti Clinic, Effingham OB/GYN, New Hope Church and Taylor Law Offices, also donated funds toward CASA’s mission.
The group’s initial $10,000 goal was surpassed by 3 p.m., with $12,500 being donated by that time. In total, the organization is seeking $20,000, with another $10,000 coming from a raffle.
“(With) those two events combined, we’re hoping (they) will give us back what we normally get,” Patnaude said.
CASA joined other organizations throughout Effingham County looking to raise money for their services to the community. Effingham County’s United Way is currently hosting its Thanks & Giving Raffle, which — like the Day of Giving — is an event largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with money from prize tickets going toward the United Way’s efforts to provide assistance to 21 local agencies across the county.
Those who purchase tickets are entered into a raffle that could land them one of 39 different prizes, from thousands of dollars in cash to televisions, date night packages and even a year’s supply of ice cream from Culver’s.
“Not only on Giving Tuesday, but every day we encourage people to donate to United Way and help those in need in our community,” said Linda Hemmen, chief professional officer for the United Way. “When you donate to United Way of Effingham County, your donation helps 21 local partner agencies. Ninety-nine percent of the funds raised stay local and help friends, family and those in need.”
Throughout the week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County is holding its annual silent auction, during which people can bid on anything from gift cards to local restaurants and stores to a pool party for their children. Much like CASA, BBBS is seeking $10,000 from this year’s auction to go toward providing mentoring services to elementary and junior high school students across the county.
The money CASA receives helps the organization provide services for children in foster care throughout the county. Patnaude said the funds they receive will help the organization train volunteers to support the children they help, in addition to helping support its Family Visitation Room at its office in the Lincoln Land Building.
Normally, the organization is able to raise $30,000 through its gala held in the early fall each year. Unfortunately, the pandemic has prevented CASA from going through with plans for the event, pushing it back toward these fundraisers. Patnaude said while the organization’s commitment to foster children across the county isn’t changing, it can be a challenge to recruit volunteers for the program without the extra $10,000.
“What we can spend to keep them active, to support them, to provide them with everything that they need, it just decreases all of those things to help the volunteers,” Patnaude said. “(For instance), we try to give gas cards to all of our volunteers because they’re traveling — a lot of times — outside Effingham County. We’re just not able to do as much for them.
“But we still provide the services for the children regardless. It enables us to recruit more people and support the volunteers we have.”
Much of the money helps people like Daniel Douglas, a case manager for CASA, do their job. Douglas said the money impacts how the organization operates and how many services it can provide to children and their families.
“It just helps us as an organization continue to function,” Douglas said.
