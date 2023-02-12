Giving blood 'right thing to do'

NEWTON — The American Red Cross says that unlike other medical treatments that can be produced in a laboratory, blood can only come from volunteer blood donors.
So, that’s what brought Newton resident Mark Vahling in to give his 128th donation on Thursday — marking his 16th gallon over his lifetime.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Vahling, 56, while relaxed on a cot as the blood collection process started. “I started giving blood in high school. I think anyone who can give, should give. It only takes a little bit of time.”
Start to finish, the process of donating blood takes up to an hour to complete.
Area churches, civic groups and nonprofit organizations host blood drives that help keep supply up in order to meet the demands of patients year-round.
The Jasper County Health Department hosted one at the Newton Knights of Columbus Hall on Thursday. The blood donation goal for that drive was 53 pints.
“The Knights of Columbus has blood drives here often, with different groups sponsoring each one,” said Mandy Rieman, nursing program supervisor for the Jasper County Health Department. “We don’t have enough space at our facility, but we always host the February blood drive here.”
Rieman said the Jasper County Health Department employees bake homemade goodies for the donors to snack on after their donation. Typically, the drive meets or exceeds its goal for donations.
The Red Cross reported on its website that 1 in 7 patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion for such reasons as an accident, burns, heart surgery, organ transplant, or for those receiving treatment for diagnoses such as leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
Tara Field, Account Manager 1 of Donor Recruitment with the American Red Cross, said about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., with nearly 5,000 units of platelets and another 6,500 units of plasma needed daily.
The pandemic put a pinch on blood drive events, causing some to be canceled when large gatherings were not recommended. While donations are now holding steady, the Red Cross declared a national blood crisis in 2022. It activated an emergency appeal for blood donors in January of that year.
“Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of thousands of blood and platelet donors across the country in early 2022, the Red Cross is no longer facing a blood crisis,” said Field. “However, the need for blood is constant. In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.”
A steady stream of donors came into the K of C hall last week, all willing to give blood.
“Whenever they are here in town, I give,” said Greg White, 59, of Newton. “I also try to give out at the high school when the kids are sponsoring one.”
White said he’s fortunate to have good health and wants to help others when he can by donating blood.
“I’m very health conscious and I exercise every day. I don’t take many meds. So, I try to pass along my good fortune to others,” said White.
Bruce Hill, 70, of Newton, donated blood for the 58th time.
“There’s a fairly large percentage of people who have trouble giving — whether it is emotionally or physically,” said Hill. “I do this because I can and it doesn’t bother me to give.”
Donated blood has a limited shelf life, so supplies must be continuously replenished to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products.
“Individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation to help ensure patients receive the care they need,” said Field. “It is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries.”
While there are stipulations for donors, some people assume they can’t give blood only to learn later they can.
“There are many reasons why somebody might get deferred from donating blood,” said Field. “Some of these deferrals are permanent, while many of them are only temporary. The deferral criteria for blood donors is constantly changing, which means that if you were turned down in the past, you might be eligible to donate now.”
Currently, some of the medication deferrals that prevent people from donating are Accutane, anti-platelet meds, Avodart and blood thinners (such as Coumadin, Heparin, Lovenox, Warfarin).
Also, common diseases or conditions that might stop a person from donating blood are cancer, anemia, hepatitis, high blood pressure and HIV.
Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Those at age 16 can donate with a signed parental/guardian permission slip. Each donor must also bring one of the following: a photo identification, American Red Cross donor card or two other forms of identification.
