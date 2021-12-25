Several volunteers from around Effingham County gathered Christmas morning to help out with the Effingham County FISH organization’s free Christmas meal.
“We are planning on 900 meals,” said FISH Organization President Susan Elke.
It all started at 6 a.m. on Christmas, when 11 volunteers met at the Cornerstone Church to start preparing the Christmas meal. This year’s meal featured ham, yams and green beans.
“We came in with Santa,” said one volunteer, Dennis Bushur.
“It was an Army of can openers this morning,” added another, Larry Thies.
Once the individual dishes were prepared two food lines were set up with one station for a fruit cup and dessert. Volunteers grabbed to go containers and went through the line several times to create packaged meals. The meals went to a bagging station then placed on tables ready for delivery. Volunteers in the kitchen keep the food replenished in the food lines.
Over 100 volunteers spent their Christmas morning getting the 900 meals prepared, packaged and out the door for delivery throughout Effingham County. A group of seven from the First Presbyterian Church of Effingham volunteered for the Christmas meal.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic there hasn’t been a traditional sit down meal available for the public only home delivered meals and curbside pickup.
Sue Heth was working on one of the food lines adding marshmallows to the meals as volunteers passed through with to go containers. Heth is a long-time volunteer who also volunteers for the Annual Effingham County FISH Thanksgiving dinner.
“Everyone that is helping is friendly and has the spirit of giving. It’s the friendship that makes the difference,” Heth said. “If you plan ahead it doesn’t mess up your family Christmas too much.”
Members of the Williams family of Altamont were among the volunteers who assembled and delivered meals Christmas morning. This is the second year the family has volunteered their time to help out with the Effingham County FISH Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Their family home was destroyed by fire in July.
“We want to give back to the community because the community has done so much for our family,” Barb Williams said. “We want to help those who need a Christmas dinner.”
Helping Barb were her husband, Jason Williams. Their daughter, Olivia Williams, packaged food, while another daughter, Megan Williams, helped out in one of the food lines.
“This is something we enjoy doing as a family,” Jason Williams said.
Once the meals were packaged, Jason received his delivery assignment from Effingham County FISH Board Member Dan Holste.
The Holste family has volunteered for several FISH Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners over the years. Dan Holste, his wife, Rebecca, and daughters Addision and Kaitlyn were all busy getting Christmas meals out the door for delivery.
“It’s just good to give back to our community and it’s something we can do as a family,” Holste said.
The Cornell family of Teutopolis worked in the one of the food lines. This was their first year to volunteer. Rick Cornell dished out green beans while his wife Jean gave out portions of yams. Their son Carson Cornell also helped distribute food on the food line.
This was also the first year Linda Gatewood volunteered for the Christmas meal.
“The best part of all of this is knowing that you’re helping your community,” Gatewood said.
Donations to the Effingham County FISH Organization may be sent to FISH, PO Box 473, Effingham, IL 62401.
