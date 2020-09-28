Three people, including a 7-year-old girl, were airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Clay County on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident happened at about 2:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 45 at Finch Lane when a southbound 2000 Pontiac driven by Kloey Caldwell, 18, of Edgewood, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, striking head-on a northbound 2006 Toyota driven by Charity Beachy, 43, of Flora, police said.
Caldwell, Beachy and the 7-year-old, a passenger in Beachy's vehicle were airlifted from the scene with serious injuries, police said.
