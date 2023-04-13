A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday night near Montrose, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP Troop 9 units responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 8:10 p.m. on County Road 625 E., just east of the intersection with County Road 575 E. in Cumberland County.
A 2015 Chevrolet truck was traveling northeast on County Road 625 E., just east of the intersection, and a 2013 Ford Expedition was traveling southwest on County Road 625 E., just northeast of the truck.
The driver of the truck, Taylor Waldhoff, 27, of Teutopolis, crossed the center of the road and struck the front of the Expedition, police said.
Waldhoff, a 7-year-old female passenger and a 2-year-old male passenger were flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A 5-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland county coroner, police said.
The driver of the Expedition, Becky McGinnis, 41, of Toledo, and a 2-year-old female passenger were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Waldhoff was cited for failure to drive on the right side of a two-lane road and failure to wear a seat belt.
