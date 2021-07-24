EFFINGHAM — A Pana man was in for a surprise at the EffingHAM-JAM on Friday.
Darrell Stremming was chatting with family he hadn’t spent much time with during the pandemic when he heard his name called out over the speakers in front of hundreds of witnesses.
Once he realized what was happening, Effingham High School graduate and eccentric philanthropist T.J. Hodges came up to Stremming and gave him a World Series baseball signed by Cardinals infielder Scott Spiezio in addition to other memorabilia and Cardinals tickets. Spiezio also recorded a personal greeting for Stremming.
Stremming has been battling — and beating — cancer, but it’s been hard on him and his family.
“The strength you have shown over the past two years has reached the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Hodges while holding back tears.
The gifts came as a total surprise to Stremming, whose daughter, Andrea Thoele, planned the surprise with Hodges and Stremming’s other family.
“I wasn’t expecting it!” said Stremming. “My granddaughter told us about this event.”
Stremming is a lifelong sports fan and participant.
“I played sports in Shelbyville High School — baseball and basketball all four years,” he said. “Then I got drafted and went into the Army. I played baseball in Germany and basketball in Germany.”
The Cardinals also have a personal significance for Stremming, who remembered going to the 1968 World Series in St. Louis, where the Cardinals faced off against the Detroit Tigers.
“We went to a lot of ballgames growing up,” he said. “That was sort of like our summer vacation.”
These days, Stremming has battled colon cancer.
“I had to take 12 chemo treatments for my colon,” Stremming said.
His doctors also found a spot on his kidney, which required surgery to remove one of his kidneys in November.
“From one two-time champ to another,” wrote Spiezio on some of the memorabilia given to Stremming.
Spiezio played for the Anaheim Angels in 2002 when they won the World Series and played for the Cardinals during their 2006 win.
Hodges, who is currently a businessman in northern Illinois, organizes this kind of one-on-one philanthropy for families going through hard times.
“I try to find people going through hard times that other people may not know about and find out their likes and interests,” said Hodges. “Then I go out and try to give them something like this — something they wouldn’t expect from someone they wouldn’t expect it from.”
Hodges, who also raises money to cover bills for families, said he finds that personal experiences can touch people more than covering a monthly bill.
“I started this a long time ago. My mother passed away from cancer and was living in Arizona,” he said. “A lot of our family members couldn’t see her before she died. That broke my heart. That’s permanent.”
Because of this, he started a nonprofit group, Roses from Linda, which raised money to cover travel expenses for families to visit sick loved ones. After that, he discovered that he found fulfillment from doing other “acts of kindness,” as he calls them.
Not wanting to focus on only travel expenses, he broke off from the nonprofit and, on his own, uses his personal network to try and connect people with funds, sports heroes and businessmen.
“I’ve kind of lived a Forrest Gump life,” Hodges said jokingly, adding that it's his personal experiences and knack for meeting interesting people that helps him do this.
A friend knows someone on a sports team who knows a player who can sign some things for a fan. Then he connects with business people who want to help out to cover some of the costs.
“It’s been a lot of community that help me do these things,” he said.
