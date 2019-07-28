ALTAMONT — Sometimes it is the little things in life that make a boy happy.
“I just like sitting in the stall and washing down the cows,” said Nate Miller, 15, of Beecher City.
Miller was among others Saturday getting their livestock ready for showing at the Effingham County Fair.
With clippers in hand, Kris Wernsing helped his 10-year-old daughter, Lillian, prepare her goat for the goat show Saturday morning. Lillian, who is a member of T-Town Wranglers 4-H Club, is new to 4-H livestock shows.
“This is my first year,” Lillian said as her Dad put some finishing touches on her Boer goat, which she named Brownie. “I like to play with them (goats) and they are fun.”
Another daughter, Ava, 8, also had plans to to show livestock in the Pee Wee level Saturday afternoon.
“We got here early this morning to give (the goats) baths and brush them out,” said Kris Wernsing. “So we are as ready as we’ll ever be."
To which Lillian quickly agreed, “yep.”
The preparation did not come without some mischief from the goats, which tried to eat anything they could get their mouths on, including the box holding the clippers.
“She already ate the name tag (exhibit tag) so we made another one and posted it up high,” said Wernsing. “When I was growing up, I had a pygmy goat that got lose and it ate our Christmas lights.”
Entering 4-H shows for the final time this year is Hanna Wolff, 19, with Gilmore Acres Farms.
Wolff, who is a member of the Midnight Riders 4-H Club, was preparing her Boer goat for showing as well.
Wolf is looking forward to helping the younger 4-Hers get started.
“This is my last fair,” said Wolff. “I’ll be showing on the open circuit (at future fairs), but mostly I’ll be helping the younger 4-H kids next year.”
Wolff has a full week planned between the meat and dairy goat showings.
“I’ve been blessed to do very well throughout the years,” said Wolff. “There’s been some downfalls, but there’s definitely been some benefits along the way.”
T-Town Wranglers 4-H Club leader Lynn Huber was in the hog barn Saturday during the swine check-in and weigh-in, along with her husband, Jason, and their children.
Her son, Paul Huber, 12, climbed up to hang his livestock exhibit tag as his entry moved about in the pen beneath him. He and his sister, Pearl, 10, will enter their mix gilt pigs in the swine show early Monday morning.
“They learn responsibility and they take pride in their work,” said Lynn Huber. “These kids have worked all summer to feed these animals and take care of them. Many of these pigs were born this past winter, so they’ve raised them since winter and up through this summer.”
Huber said most of the hogs in that barn will be sold during the annual 4-H Youth Livestock Auction, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the fairgrounds.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext 138
Effingham County Fair Schedule
Monday
Noon to 10 p.m. — Mid America Jumpers
1 p.m. —Big Ten Harness Racing
3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — Pie Crust Tips at Schuetzenfest Building
6:30 p.m. — Truck, Tractor and Garden Tractor Pull
Tuesday
1 p.m. — Harness Racing
3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — Growing Herbs, Schuetzenfest building
6 p.m. — Carnival opens
7 p.m. — Miss Effingham County Fair Queen and Little Miss pageants
Wednesday
1 p.m. — Topline Harness Racing
3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — Cookie Decorating, Schuetzenfest building
5 p.m. — Carnival opens
5:30 p.m. — 4-H Auction
6:30 p.m. — Truck, Tractor and Antique Blower
Thursday
1 p.m. — Harness Racing
3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — T-Shirt Quilt Demo, Schuetzenfest building
6 p.m. — Carnival Opens
7:30 p.m. — Rodeo
Friday
Noon — Harness Racing, Western, Kids Racing
3:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Pull
3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — Painting Demo, Schuetzenfest building
6 p.m. — Carnival opens
7 p.m. — Emily Ann Roberts entertains
8:15 p.m. — Josh Turner entertains
10 p.m. — fireworks display
Saturday
9:30 a.m. to noon — COS Kids, Teens Day
6 p.m. — Power Wheels Derby
6:30 p.m. — Demo Derby
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.