Nash Naam, a local hand surgeon, was recently appointed president of the American Association for Hand Surgery.
The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of hand surgeons and hand therapists, according to its website. With a mission to work together to advance global hand care and education, the AAHS continues to grow and expand its programs each year.
The AAHS was founded in 1970. Naam has been a member of AAHS for 25 years. He will replace 2019 President W. P. Andrew Lee. Lee is the Dean and Provost of University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas.
Lee presented the presidential gavel to Naam during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in January.
Naam said a new president is elected each year after the candidate’s name is provided by a nominating committee, then voted on by the board and next voted on by the members during AAHS annual meeting, which was held in January in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Presidents are elected based on their leadership abilities, their experience in hand surgery and work with the AAHS committees.
“It is unusual for a president to be selected from a small community such as Effingham,” said Naam. “That’s what makes my election as a president very unusual. The president presides over the board of directors who run the association.”
AAHS is made up of more than 1,500 members representing hand surgeons and hand therapists, and it recently added physician assistants and nurse practitioners to the membership, Naam said.
“Its main goal is to enhance hand surgery delivery and education throughout the world,” said Naam. “The AAHS strives to improve the delivery of hand care across the globe. That is why AAHS has several programs to spread hand surgery education in third world countries.”
Comprised of orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, general surgeons, microsurgeons, hand therapists, nurses, and basic scientists, the Hand Association is an inclusive organization that welcomes individuals who are interested in joining the organization to fulfill its mission, its website reports.
The AAHS organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020.
“This is an important milestone, which indicates that the association has been successful in achieving its goal of spreading hand care and hand surgery education across the globe,” said Naam. “At the beginning the association had 70 members. Now it has more than 1,500 members from the U.S. and Canada and several other countries.”
Naam has been a hand surgeon for 37 years, but in Effingham for the past 30 years. His practice, the Southern Illinois Hand Center, was established in 1990.
He has also served as president of another national organization, the American Society of Peripheral Nerve, in 2015.
He was honored by the International Federation for Societies for Surgery of the Hand IFSSH by awarding him the Pioneer of Hand Surgery Award, which is given to hand surgeons who contributed to national and international hand surgery field, in 2019.
“As much as I am proud to be elected president of a national organization, I am more proud to be a member of the Effingham community,” said Naam. “Being a member of this community is the most wonderful experience we have ever had.”
Naam grew up in Cairo, Egypt and earned a bachelor’s degree and two medical degrees from Ain Shams University in Cairo. He first opened a practice in the United States in Flora, before coming to Effingham.
He was named the Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year in 2018.
