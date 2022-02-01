A gas line break near Toledo left hundreds of homes and businesses in the nearby village of Greenup without heat for much of late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials in the village were alerted to the blowing of a pressure valve on a major natural gas line along Center Line Road that would endanger heating and hot water for the entire town. As a result, the city’s gas line engineer ordered gas service to be turned off for all 600 homes and businesses in the area, totaling more than 1,200 units. Utility workers in both Toledo and Greenup were enlisted to fix the issue, with repairs being complete by 11 p.m. Saturday.
Members of the Greenup Fire Department, volunteers from other area utility departments and officials from the village’s municipal government were enlisted to help turn off gas Saturday night, checking all homes and businesses in the area to ensure the procedure went smoothly. By 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the issue was fixed and the slow process began to turn residents' heat back on, which was completed by 7 a.m. Sunday.
Mayor Tom Bauguss said the cause of the break was related to cold conditions that permeated the area in the week prior.
“When the pressure was released automatically, ice got up in there and they’re pretty sure that’s what caused it,” Bauguss said. “It didn’t take that long to fix it. You had to let the pressure get off so you didn’t blow anyone’s house up.”
Thankfully, due to the quick work of officials across the area, no houses were destroyed in the incident and no injuries were reported. Bauguss noted that the city had some problems reaching older citizens who may not have been as technologically literate as their children or grandchildren.
“We had some elderly people actually call repair services because they thought their furnace went bad,” Bauguss said. “But we put it on the internet, we had it on Facebook and we told everybody we could tell to get to their family members. It worked out real well because Facebook really helped.”
To prevent a situation like that from happening again, Bauguss and the village board will discuss ways to alert the public whenever there is a gas line break in the community. The board will meet Feb. 7 to begin those discussions.
The mayor felt bad for those impacted, in particular the older residents who rely on their house’s heat to keep them warm on cold winter days. He said they felt an impetus to get things back to normal as quickly as possible in order to prevent risks to those people.
“That’s why we worked during the night,” Bauguss said. “We figured that it wasn’t going to get that cold if it was 26 degrees. For instance, my house stayed at 70 (degrees) but not everyone has good insulation. We didn’t know, so we needed to get it back up as soon as possible.”
Bauguss was grateful for the help provided from all corners of the community, with city workers and utility workers in other communities pitching in to help. Those who worked through the night shared that pride in all who stepped up to help. Tony Wright, Greenup’s assistant fire chief, said he felt good after seeing all of the people who made efforts to get heat back into homes throughout the community.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of our utility workers and those who assisted,” Wright said. “From the firefighters to the clerks from other towns, it just makes you feel good you live in a community where everybody comes together to get things done. It was a situation that you never dreamed of.”
