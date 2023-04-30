EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Humane Society once again provided residents an opportunity to get rid of their unwanted possessions and do a little thrift shopping, all for a good cause.
Shoppers from Effingham County and beyond came to the shelter’s garage over the weekend for its spring garage sale.
Mark Clineff, president of the Effingham County Humane Society Board of Directors, was at the Humane Society shelter in Effingham to help with the sale alongside fellow board members and volunteers who assisted shoppers and shared info about the 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
Clineff has been with the local Humane Society for close to nine years and said they’ve been holding garage sales like this for as long as he can remember.
The turnout at the garage sale Friday and Saturday was good, according to Clineff, with a “steady” flow of shoppers passing both days.
Despite the solid turnout, Clineff said they are almost always left with some of the many items that are donated for the garage sale.
“Every year we still have some stuff left over,” he said.
However, the leftover items don’t go to waste because they are put back up for sale during the next garage sale.
“We have two a year, one in the fall and one in the spring,” Clineff said.
Fundraisers like the garage sale allow the Effingham County Humane Society to maintain their facilities and better care for the animals at the shelter.
“We’ve got a lot of expenses,” Clineff said. “We’ve got new fencing going up outside for the dogs.”
The garage at the shelter was filled with a wide array of items, including pet supplies, clothing and DVDs.
Clineff said all items were donated after the shelter posted to its Facebook page asking for unwanted or unneeded items.
“We started about a month before, and we just put it out on Facebook on our page,” he said. “People bring stuff they don’t need anymore.”
Clineff said anyone who’d like to make a donation can bring it to the Humane Society, but he recommends donors call the shelter first to make sure someone will be available to accept it.
In addition to the shelter’s regular operating costs and the new fence that’s going to be built there, Clineff said the shelter experienced flooding due to the severely frigid weather this past winter.
“We had a burst pipe during that big winter storm,” he said.
Because of the flooding, the floor in the shelter was left beyond repair, forcing the shelter to purchase new flooring.
“That’s gonna start on Monday,” Clineff said.
Not only does the garage sale produce additional funding for the shelter, it also allows board members and volunteers from the shelter to encourage others to consider volunteering.
“It kind of gives people a look at what we do and that we have volunteers,” Lacy Roedl said.
Roedl is also on the Effingham County Humane Society Board of Directors and played a key role in organizing the garage sale.
“It gives us a chance to explain our shifts and stuff like that,” she said.
Others helping at the garage sale this past weekend included volunteer Nancy Johnson, Effingham County Humane Society Board of Directors member Shelby Mooney and Effingham County Humane Society Board Treasurer Barb Staser, who brought her dog along with her Saturday.
“He’s in there playing under the table,” Staser said.
Barbara Boyer of Effingham, who went to the garage sale with her husband and brother Saturday, took advantage of the chance to purchase some materials for a project she’s been working on.
“I like to come here because I buy sheets,” Boyer said. “Because I crochet rugs out of sheets.
“I bought one yesterday and I’ve already got it all torn into strips.”
She also likes to come to the garage sales at the shelter to purchase materials at a much cheaper price than at craft stores.
“Some crafts cost a lot of money, and this doesn’t,” Boyer said.
Boyer also has spent some time with the Effingham County Humane Society.
“I was the vice president here for quite a few years,” Boyer said.
Although she doesn’t spend much time at the shelter anymore, she’s still dedicated to fostering kittens.
“The people who love animals are really good people,” Boyer said. “I made so many good friends here.”
The Effingham County Humane Society is always looking for more volunteers, who Clineff said the shelter is dependent on to help keep things running as smoothly as possible.
“We only have two employees,” he said.
Additionally, he said many families volunteer at the shelter together.
“We get some that bring their children with them,” Clineff said.
Clineff said anyone interested in volunteering can fill out an application on the shelter’s website, effinghamcountyhumanesociety.org, or fill out an application at the shelter.
“We have a morning shift, afternoon shift and tuck-in shift for the dogs, and then just morning shifts for the cats,” he said.
Clineff noted there will be trainers available to teach new volunteers what they need to know.
In addition, animals up for adoption can be seen on the shelter’s website, where an adoption application is available to fill out.
“People find dogs that they attach to, dog owners from St. Louis and all over,” Clineff said.
The Effingham County Humane Society has other fundraisers scheduled, including a 5K and 10K run called “Hit the Pavement 4 Paws,” which will be at Teutopolis Community Park Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 a.m.
Participants are asked to sign up at www.runsignup.com by Monday, June 19, for a free shirt. According to the Effingham County Human Society, “All four-legged friends are welcome.”
The Effingham County Humane Society also will be hosting a golf outing Saturday, May 20, at the Cardinal Golf Course in Effingham.
