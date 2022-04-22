It’s all about the “fun” for a Teutopolis couple who have dedicated their time and efforts to a unique business that actually started in Maryland.
Rod and Janet Heuerman own Fun-Tronics, LLC a business started in Maryland by founder Steve Ebner in 1976.
“I was always interested in collecting as a hobby … restoring furniture and collecting. I bought my first Coke machine in 2005 and started doing a restoration on it,” Heuerman said. “Normally, when you buy a machine you need to buy parts for it. So, I contacted Steve Ebner got some parts and restored my machine.”
He said he sold his first machine and started restoring more machines. He then started restoring machines for someone in Pennsylvania. With all of his restoration projects he needed replacement parts to get his Coke machines operational and looked to Steve Ebner for his parts.
“I can remember we were kidding around on the phone one day about whether or not he wanted to sell Fun-Tronics. He said let me think about it,” Heuerman said. “A year went past and he called me one day and said I’m interested in selling the business if you guys are serious.”
At the time Ebner wanted to sell his business, Rod was busy working. But Janet was available to work in the business.
“So, we made a trip out to Maryland and looked at the business. We sat and talked to him and made sure it was something my wife could do,” Heuerman said. “I knew all the Coke machines and knew all of the models, however she didn’t know a Coke machine from a slot machine or anything else.”
It was something Janet would have to learn if they were going to buy the business.
“We struck a deal with Steve Ebner and bought the business in 2008. We went out to Maryland and spent the week, took inventory, loaded everything up and we had a 24 foot trailer to pull behind a pick-up truck.”
The journey from Maryland to Teutopolis had a few hiccups.
“We were headed home, we just got out of town and was headed up a mountain and I saw smoke coming out of the back of the trailer,” Rod said. “So, I thought we blew a tire and pulled over.”
To his surprise it wasn’t a tire blown out it was something more serious … He broke an axle shackle on the trailer.
“So, there we set. Steve came out and we had to have a tow truck come out, so we were there until midnight repairing the trailer. We got it repaired. Stayed the night at Steve’s house and the next morning we rented the biggest U-Haul we could rent,” said Heuerman.
He said they loaded everything out of the trailer into the U-Haul. Then came the next problem. Janet wasn’t experienced at driving with a trailer attached.
“I told her you’re going to have to drive one of these things home,” he said. “So, she drove the U-Haul home.”
They finally made to Illinois he unloaded the couple’s new business in the basement of new building his father built for one of his businesses. He said they stored and organized the inventory operating the business from the basement for six years.
Heuerman said Ebner didn’t have a website for Fun-Tronics so their first mission was to create a website where they could sell parts over the Internet. Fun-Tronics can be found at fun-tronicsllc.com or, search for their Facebook page.
“Steve was old school, he typed everything and wasn’t on the Internet,” Heuerman said. “So it took a year or so to get the website up and going. Otherwise everything was catalog based.”
He said after the website was created they were able to reach out all over the world.
“That’s why we built this new building where we are at today,” he said.
Heuerman said leading up to today he has created an inventory of replacement parts for soda machines and still restores machines on evenings and weekends.
The Fun-Tronics business has a storefront at 1415 West Water Street in Teutopolis. The store is filled with Coca-Cola collectibles and a few other brands as well.
“Janet actually runs the daily business while I still work another job,” said Heuerman. “We meet a lot of interesting people. We have customers from Australia, Germany and sell a lot of parts in Canada.”
“When we first bought it, I had a lot of sleepless nights worrying about whether or not people were going to continue to buy parts,” Janet Heuerman said. “We’ve growth through the years way more than we ever expected and worldwide.
Fun-Tronics is licensed by Coca-Cola to produce decals for the machines. The decals range from bottles of Coke that go on the front and sides of the machine to the Coca-Cola name.
“Just because we have a Coke license doesn’t mean we sell parts exclusively for only Coke machines,” he said.
He also has machine parts for Pepsi machines and other brands as well. The couple keeps a massive inventory of soda machine parts from the early 20s to the 60s.
Janet Heuerman runs the business side of Fun-Tronics.
“I am the heart of Fun-Tronics. I do the daily work. It’s really a busy business, it’s phone based. I take phone calls all day long,” Janet Heuerman said. “I’m here Monday through Thursday just to help people with their restorations.”
Heuerman said a lot of the people phoning in have never collected the soda machines before so they have a lot of questions.
“Some people just need some help with what they are doing,” she said. “Sometimes I have to get Rod’s help of an evening if I can’t answer a question. But, most of the time I can help with what they are looking for.”
She said they sell a lot o parts and decals for restoring the vintage soda machines. The most popular machines are those from the 1950s according to Heuerman.
“They are the most sought after,” said Heuerman. “A lot of those (50s models) will vend any type of bottles. So, a lot of guys like to put them in their man caves for other beverages as well.”
She said Gail Smith of Teutopolis has worked for the business almost 10 years. The showroom they have open to the public has several show pieces.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Heuerman.
