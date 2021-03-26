On the northern edge of Louisville is a campus of five educational buildings, two chapels, and a smattering of accessory buildings and sheds that make up the Full Armor Christian Academy, a private school which offers “Christ-centered education” to families from around south and central Illinois.
The school, which has 180 students in preschool through high school, sits on a hill at the edge of town.
Enrollment is up 30 students from last year. Cindy Bailey, the school’s executive director, attributes this to families appreciating the school’s less restrictive rules around COVID-19.
The campus is often active, with students walking between buildings or playing outside.
“We’ve got 13 acres here, so there’s lots of room for play,” said Bailey. She pointed to the greenhouse used by the school’s Future Farmers of America program and the building which houses the school’s CrossFit gym.
When not “playing,” students can be found in classrooms, learning things taught in any school – like reading, writing, math, and history. The school’s art teacher, Rindy Ricketts, was happy to point out that at Full Armor, they try to teach beyond the basics.
“It’s not just craft time,” Ricketts said. “We’re learning art history and STEAM.”
Bailey says that being a private school allows teachers the freedom to experiment with different ways of teaching. Some classrooms have standing desks. Some have “wobble chairs,” which lets students who have a hard time sitting still move around on a flexible chair without distracting other students.
“It’s about the freedom to find what works,” said Bailey.
The school has about 20 staff members, many of whom appreciate the freedom the school gives them.
“We have a lot of coteaching here,” said Leighn Fredereick, a teacher at Full Armor. “I can go to Miss Felicia and say ‘we’re doing an experiment, can you watch the class?’ We’re flexible in that way.”
Full Armor has a teacher to student ratio of about 1:15 at the elementary level, with fewer teachers per student at the junior high and high school levels. North Clay County Schools, the local school district, has a teacher to student ratio of 12.97, according to data from the federal government.
Full Armor Christian Academy opened in the fall of 2016, with just over 80 students, but the Bailey family has been involved in education for years.
Cindy’s husband, Darren, is a state senator who is running for governor. That fact is hard to forget at Full Armor, since his campaign bus is parked in the parking lot when not on the trail. Darren Bailey, who president of Full Armor’s board of directors, has made education a feature of his electoral history. He was on the North Clay County school board for almost 20 years before joining the legislature, where he has served on education committees in the house and senate.
Cindy Bailey gave two reasons when asked why her family started the school. The first is that her youngest son, Mason, wanted to be homeschooled so he could have more time to work on the family farm. As time went on, other families joined the Bailey kids and the idea to open a school came up naturally from there.
But she didn’t shy away from the other reason she was interested in starting the school: to get away from government regulation.
“I just think in 2020, even in 2016 when we began, they saw what was being required and mandated,” said Cindy Bailey, referring to the teachers and parents who got involved in Full Armor early on.
“It’s the overreach of government in what education should look like,” she said.
Full Armor is not registered nor recognized, which are voluntary designations from the state board of education that private schools can opt into. Recognition is required for schools to participate in some grant programs and state-wide associations.
Though some college and post-secondary training programs require students to attend a recognized private school, Bailey says that they have had students join the military and attend both private and public colleges.
The school’s conservative ethos extends to several other administrative choices, like security. At the main entrances to the campus, there are signs which read: “Staff heavily armed and trained. Any attempt to harm children will be met with deadly force.”
“We do have guns throughout the campus,” said Bailey. “Our parents all know this.”
The guns are kept in locked gun safes and are not typically brought out. They are there for emergencies.
Full Armor uses a Christian curriculum popular with private schools and homeschooling families from BJU Press, an academic publisher associated with South Carolina’s Bob Jones University.
BJU Press’ curriculum is rooted in Christian ideology and takes a fundamental Christian approach to topics like evolution, history, and social topics.
The BJU Press website describing their biology curriculum this way: “When studying topics such as creation and evolution, human cloning, abortion, and stem cell research, students are pointed to Scripture as the ultimate authority and are encouraged to develop a biblical perspective about these topics.”
“One thing that I feel very strongly about is apologetics and our students being able to give answers about what they believe and why,” Bailey said.
For teachers and families at Full Armor, incorporating Christian teachings into everyday lessons is a big part of why they’re there.
“We create art to celebrate our ultimate creator,” said Ricketts, the school’s art teacher.
Andrea Moorman is a member of the school’s parent-teacher organization, Families of Full Armor. Moorman has two children, one in first grade at Full Armor and one getting ready to go to preschool there this fall.
“My husband was raised in a private school setting so he’s very passionate about that. I’ve been a Christian all my life,” she said.
Moorman, who has a few public school teachers in her family, had to initially deal with some pushback for sending her daughter to a private school, but she says the choice paid off.
“What surprised me the most is the way the older kids treat the younger ones,” Moorman said. “There are so many girls who are incredibly good to my daughter.”
“It’s such a great part of the community,” said Moorman.
And Full Armor is expanding to new communities.
Full Armor opened a second campus this year in Olney, with 80 students, almost double what they had last year, with a 95% of families choosing to stay after the first year. The Olney campus is overseen by Abie Shelton, Bailey’s daughter.
Enrollment for the two campuses opens up to the general public on Apr. 1. People with questions about the school can call (618)-665-4441 or visit full-armor.com or fullarmorolney.com.
